4 signs Shohei Ohtani will leave Los Angeles Angels in 2024 MLB free agency

With Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at a standstill in contract talks, the chatter surrounding his future is beginning to intensify around the MLB. Does Shohei Ohtani even want to sign a long-term commitment to the Angels' organization? If he doesn't, then where will he go? These are the mutterings that are beginning to spread like wildfire around the league.

What's different about the rumors regarding Shohei Ohtani is that Halos fans have good reason to be concerned. The dual-weapon threat himself has provided some vague, but telling, signs that indicate he may be on his way out. These two factors look to be telling signs of what Ohtani is looking for in a team that may not include the Los Angeles Angels.

Why Shohei Ohtani will find a new MLB home in 2024

Ohtani wants to win

Shohei Ohtani slides safely into third with a triple

Ohtani revealed the extent of his competitive nature when he said winning was the most important factor in determining his next contract.

Bush Leaguer @BushLeague101 “i really like the team. i love the fans, but more than that, i want to win. i’ll leave it at that” - Shohei Ohtani says there are no contract extension talks “i really like the team. i love the fans, but more than that, i want to win. i’ll leave it at that” - Shohei Ohtani says there are no contract extension talks https://t.co/Iu9sQVQImM

"But more than that, I want to win. I'll leave it at that"-Bush Leager

With his team sitting 4th out of 5 in the AL West at 52-70, the odds of keeping their prized dual-threat grow bleaker each game.

Ohtani, a usually poised and even-keeled veteran, is seen venting the frustration of his team's inability to win in the rare footage above. The highlight leaves no questions about his passion to win. The real question is, will the Angels' losing ways push their one-two punch star out the door? If we are to take Shohei at his word, 2023 will be the most important offseason for one last audition for Ohtani's services.

The Los Angeles Angels have too many big contracts

Trout and Rendon are greeted by Ohtani in the dugout

The Halos have the money to make room for a mammoth Shohei Ohtani contract. The problem is, according to Ken Rosenthal in this segment on MLB Network, Ohtani is looking for "record" numbers on his next contract.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



shares his insight on Angels free agency next year, and Ohtani's future in Anaheim. Shohei Ohtani has one year left of arbitration. @Ken_Rosenthal shares his insight on Angels free agency next year, and Ohtani's future in Anaheim. Shohei Ohtani has one year left of arbitration.@Ken_Rosenthal shares his insight on Angels free agency next year, and Ohtani's future in Anaheim. https://t.co/zpjynXK3pZ

"@Ken_Rosenthal shares his insight on Ohtani's future in Anaheim"- Fox Sports: MLB

It's not a matter of if the Angels can afford it. It's a matter of adding that much salary to an already expensive core of Trout and Rendon, who have failed to get the job done together. Tying up near 150M/year for three players doesn't leave much room for the Los Angeles Angels to make the necessary additions to be competitive.

Yes, Ohtani is a dual-threat. But the three-headed 'monster' of Trout, Rendon, and Ohtani have combined for a 52-70 record this season. When that heart of the order isn't finding success, you have more problems than hitting. I rest my case on the fact that they hit 7HR's in one game and still managed to lose. One has to wonder if the Halos will use that extra money they would've used on Ohtani to shore up the holes in their roster.

Vague answers from both parties about an extension

General Manager Perry Minasian, left, applauds Shohei Ohtani

When it comes to providing answers to the questions surrounding his looming contract, both sides lack the confidence to give a direct answer. The front office is giving less than comforting responses that raise more questions than they do answers.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Perry Minasian on if he feels like he can re-sign Shohei Ohtani or win next year:



"I'm not going to get into contract negotiations about any player. But we love Shohei. And I think Shohei really enjoys being here. ... He's the type of guy we want to be about." Perry Minasian on if he feels like he can re-sign Shohei Ohtani or win next year:"I'm not going to get into contract negotiations about any player. But we love Shohei. And I think Shohei really enjoys being here. ... He's the type of guy we want to be about."

"Perry Minasian on if he feels like he can re-sign Shohei Ohtani or win next year."-Sam Blum

This quote from the Los Angeles Angels general manager answers neither question directly. In his defense, it's a difficult answer to give under the MLB spotlight when there are several uncertain variables.

Regardless, he conveniently bypasses the question of whether or not he believes his team can win by focusing on Ohtani. Whether it was out of innocent distraction or by design is anyone's guess, but it didn't sound promising.

Even more damning, the words of the 2024 free agent-to-be are strictly business and present tense.

ESPN @espn Shohei Ohtani spoke about his future in Anaheim before the MLB trade deadline on August 2.



He's set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. Shohei Ohtani spoke about his future in Anaheim before the MLB trade deadline on August 2.He's set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. https://t.co/imXbvBNTCM

"Right now I'm an Angel and that's all I can focus on"-ESPN

Just to clarify, this quote is specifically about his future in Anaheim, not the trade deadline. The closer we draw to the 2024 offseason with these vague replies, the more doubts grow around baseball and his future in a Los Angeles Angels uniform.

The general feeling Among MLB insiders

MLB insiders have ties to the team's front office in ways most reporters do not. Based on Los Angeles Angels insider sources, the general feeling around baseball is that he won't remain an Angel. MLB insider Buster Olney mirrored that sentiment in an article published by NESN, quoting "“One way or the other, I don’t think Ohtani is going to get through 2023 with the Angels.”

NESN @NESN

wp.me/pch2rN-6rnn MLB insider Buster Olney weighs in on Shohei Ohtani's uncertain future with the Angels: MLB insider Buster Olney weighs in on Shohei Ohtani's uncertain future with the Angels:wp.me/pch2rN-6rnn

"Buster Olney weighs in on Shohei Ohtani's uncertain future"-NESN

Where do the Angels and Ohtani go from here?

The Los Angeles Angels have a season and a quarter to convince Shohei Ohtani that they can win with his contract on their books. It's not a lot of time to court the veteran superstar. Perhaps the silver-lining of reports circulating about the owner contemplating selling the team could positively shake up the culture, helping the Halos right the ship.

It's not ideal for an MLB organization to be in such uncertain flux in the front office. But some shakeups can be good for an organization, especially considering current ownership has had little success in their 20-year tenure. Of course, it's all speculatory, but the devil is in the details and they don't paint a positive picture for the Los Angeles Angels.

