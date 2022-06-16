MLB Trade Rumors: 5 potential landing spots for Shohei Ohtani in 2024

The clock is ticking on the Los Angeles Angels to turn the tide on their losing ways to convince Shohei Ohtani to remain an Angel. As it stands now, the short-term marriage has a bleak long-term outlook.

A lot can certainly happen from now till the end of the 2023 season. Ohtani has stressed his desire to win above all and has opened the door for us to speculate potential suitors. After digging deep into the details, there's some serious validity that his days in an Angel's uniform could be numbered.

Whether by trade or 2023 off-season signing, here are five potential landing spots for Shohei Ohtani's services.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants took big swings and misses in their attempts to lure Bryce Harper and other big bats to the bay. Could they make loud contact by acquiring Ohtani via trade or in the 2023 off-season?

There isn't much belief among Giants fans that it's in the cards, but the Giants have the money to give Ohtani the world if they so choose. Compared to their Southern California rivals, they have a lot more to offer if they want to pull the trigger on a big deal.

501 Glove News @jfitzsports KMAN @KOVO1029 I love how #WhiteSox fans on Twitter are so clueless. They act like owning & running a franchise is a hobby & not a business. Constantly whining how much money the team should spend. As if player payroll = success. Sox player payroll in 2022 stands at $183,508,334 7th in #MLB I love how #WhiteSox fans on Twitter are so clueless. They act like owning & running a franchise is a hobby & not a business. Constantly whining how much money the team should spend. As if player payroll = success. Sox player payroll in 2022 stands at $183,508,334 7th in #MLB. https://t.co/12x08arA27 @SFGiants sitting pretty at 13th with a lot of flexibility to add talent at the deadline or beyond. twitter.com/kovo1029/statu… @SFGiants sitting pretty at 13th with a lot of flexibility to add talent at the deadline or beyond. twitter.com/kovo1029/statu…

"@SFGIANTS sitting pretty at 13th with flexibility to add talent at the deadline or beyond." - 501 Glove News

The Dodgers currently have the second-highest payroll at a little over $260 million. If the Dodgers are in the mix of things (and you can bet they will be), San Francisco may do anything to keep Ohtani out of a division rival uniform. Even if that means signing him to a mammoth contract, it may be worth it to keep him from wreaking havoc against them within the division.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Having the second-highest payroll won't stop the Dodgers from attempting to go all-in to keep the slugger in Los Angeles. Their convenient proximity alone gives the Dodgers an upper hand in discussions. Furthermore, it may already be very alluring for Shohei Ohtani to see the team across the street possessing one of the best records in baseball.

You can bet the 2020 World Series champions will be knocking on their neighbor's door to inquire of Ohtani's services. The Dodgers have a knack for positioning themselves to be at the right place at the right time. Being convenient neighbors would make for a smooth transaction.

New York Yankees

The photo above portrays how Yankee fans will feel inside if they get their hands on one of the most prized treasures in the league. Shohei Ohtani has made his desire for the West Coast very clear. However, his most recent statement on his desire to win implies he may not mind trading his spring flip-flops for a beanie and some hot chocolate.

What makes the New York Yankees a dynasty is the fact that they are always involved in discussions any time a superstar hits the market. You can bank on them pursuing the future Hall of Famer aggressively, using their winning ways as a bargaining chip.

There is perhaps no organization better at luring the greatest talents to their storied franchise. It's no accident that the Yankees organization possesses the most all-time Hall of Fame inductees in all of sports with 27. The New York Giants (NFL) are a very distant second with 20. Therefore, keep an eye out for the Yankees to be big players in the Shohei Ohtani discussions if the Angels fail to reach an agreement with the slugger.

San Diego Padres

Farther south along the California coastline lurks another convenient suitor nearby. The Padres have been mostly quiet since their big acquisition of Manny Machado in 2019. That trend could end if Ohtani hits the open market or the trade block. They may own the fifth-highest payroll, but like the Dodgers, they'll make room where they need to if it means bringing in a player of Shohei Ohtani's caliber.

Front Office Sports @FOS



New York Mets, $268.79M

Los Angeles Dodgers, $260.75M

New York Yankees, $247.5M

Philadelphia Phillies, $227.04M

San Diego Padres, $213.98M



Six of the top 10 highest-spending teams are on pace to win 100 games this season. 2022 MLB team payrolls, per @USATODAY New York Mets, $268.79MLos Angeles Dodgers, $260.75MNew York Yankees, $247.5MPhiladelphia Phillies, $227.04MSan Diego Padres, $213.98MSix of the top 10 highest-spending teams are on pace to win 100 games this season. 2022 MLB team payrolls, per @USATODAY 💰1️⃣ New York Mets, $268.79M2️⃣ Los Angeles Dodgers, $260.75M3️⃣ New York Yankees, $247.5M4️⃣ Philadelphia Phillies, $227.04M5️⃣ San Diego Padres, $213.98MSix of the top 10 highest-spending teams are on pace to win 100 games this season. https://t.co/SqaZDxXyzF

"2022 MLB team payrolls...5 San Diego Padres" - Front Office Sports

These numbers are consistently in flux with additions and subtractions. As of May 25, the Padres have roughly $47 million more to work with than their National League counterparts to the North. The Padres lured Machado in 2019. Could they possibly lure Shohei Ohtani in a similar manner?

Los Angeles Angels

Of course, Ohtani's current club has the upper hand in all discussions up until the conclusion of the 2023 MLB season. Despite their struggles as a team, there's still enough time for the Angels to right their sinking ship, even if it takes some patchwork recovery to help them emerge. Shohei Ohtani has made his love for the fan base very clear, and it's evident just watching him at the ballpark.

Anaheim Sports @AnaheimSports1

MVP Shohei Ohtani signs autographs for happy fans before the game today in Tempe, AZ.

Credit: Ballys

#大谷翔平 #Ohtani #Angels #SpringTraining Pre-Game ShoMVP Shohei Ohtani signs autographs for happy fans before the game today in Tempe, AZ.Credit: Ballys Pre-Game Sho ✅MVP Shohei Ohtani signs autographs for happy fans before the game today in Tempe, AZ. 📝😎Credit: Ballys#大谷翔平 #Ohtani #Angels #SpringTraining🌵 https://t.co/wsyuneUKdP

"MVP Shohei Ohtani signs autographs" - Anaheim Sports

If the Angels fail to qualify for playoff contention before his contract expires, can his professed love for Angels fans be enough for him to stay? Saying you want to win more than anything is quite a statement. That's a statement the Angels organization best take to heart if they wish to keep their double threat in Los Angeles red in 2024.

2024 Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes

As mentioned earlier, a lot can transpire between now and the end of next season. The Angels still have the rest of the season to figure things out. However, if they continue to falter in the standings, the 2023 season suddenly becomes make-or-break for the Angels. The teams mentioned are just chomping at the bit to see how the situation unfolds in Orange County.

