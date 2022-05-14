MLB 2022: Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels looming decision

It may not be voiced aloud, but there's a crossroads that the very few elite double threats throughout MLB history face at some point in their careers. The same question Ruth faced early in his career is the same one Shohei Ohtani and the Angels need to ask themselves for the sake of preserving the superstar's ability and longevity. The question is, how much longer can Ohtani's body handle the toll of being the mound ace and top slugger simultaneously? Though it may not be this season or even the next, both the Angels and Ohtani will have to address the signs of long-term wear and tear. For those who either question or wonder why switching to a singular MLB position would be necessary, the devil is in the details. Here are three reasons why Ohtani will have to choose only one position at some point in his career.

Signs of fatigue

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics

Not even a quarter into the MLB season, and even with a limited pitch count, fatigue is starting to affect his pitching performance. Though his most recent effort of fanning five batters through six innings while surrendering only one run was a gutsy outing, both coach and player acknowledged the wear and tear.

Mike DiGiovanna @MikeDiGiovanna #Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani’s fastball velo was down in last inning. Last one was 93 mph. Then finished with 11 off speed pitches. Both Ohtani and MGR Joe Maddon said it was fatigue and not an injury. #Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani’s fastball velo was down in last inning. Last one was 93 mph. Then finished with 11 off speed pitches. Both Ohtani and MGR Joe Maddon said it was fatigue and not an injury.

With an average fastball velocity of 96-97 mph, Shohei Ohtani threw at a consistent 93 mph in the sixth inning of his most recent start. Ohtani, even by his own admission in postgame interviews, cited a soreness in his arm.

This could in fact be a crossover effect from being in the batting order for 20 straight MLB games. As a hitter, your arms, wrists, and hip movement all come together in one powerful motion on a consistent basis to make the same kind of contact. Especially with his power and level of efficiency at the plate, it's not surprising that his arm and perhaps his wrists may be sore. If he's going through such fatigue factors at age 27, how much more magnified will it be by his early 30s? The MLB's best pitching and hitting phenom may be forced to consider choosing between the batter's box or the mound to keep his abilities fresh.

Age factor

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels

Though Shohei Ohtani is in his prime at age 27, the older he gets, the more the Angels won't be able to ignore the writing on the wall. Feeling fatigued this early in the season at such a young age should urge the Angels to consider every angle to keep Ohtani's talents at their peak. With advanced metrics citing the average age of a player's decline to be before the age of 30, both parties should begin weighing their options.

Injury risk

After being shelved from his mound duties after last season's injury down the stretch, the Angels' number one priority should be maintaining Ohtani's long-term health. Considering the Japanese prodigy has been playing through minor ailments, such as an undisclosed groin injury and other bodily stiffness, you could push the envelope too far. Doing so could result in a more serious injury than the one that kept him off the rubber last season. Yet, even the prospect of impending Tommy John surgery couldn't keep his bat off the scoresheet in 2018.

As incredible as that feat was, overuse over time will have hampering effects on his overall ability. The Angels need to keep their prized jewel well-polished.

Shohei Ohtani's MLB future

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels warms up.

Ohtani, of course, will continue posting Hall of Fame-worthy numbers as both a pitcher and a hitter throughout his MLB tenure. However, on his current trajectory, he poses a severe risk to an injury-riddled career. The Angels need to take preventative measures to keep him from logging extended time on the DL. Doing so may mean coming to terms with one of the most difficult questions in franchise history: In which role does he help the Angels the most? It's not an easy question to ask a player who is equally damaging on both sides of the ball. Stay tuned to see how this plays out in the coming weeks, months, or years. One way or another, the Angels will have to answer these questions regarding MLB's greatest dual-threat.

