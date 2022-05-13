Top 5 Shohei Ohtani performances so far | 2022 MLB season

You could take the top five feats Shohei Ohtani has accomplished just this season and place them in most players' top five career performances. But for the multi-lethal pitcher/hitter, it's just another day at the ballpark. That's what made this already Hall of Fame-worthy list difficult to widdle down to a mere five of the most legendary performances by Shohei Ohtani in 2022. These five are the perfect glimpse into the greatness of baseball's first Babe Ruth since the Bambino himself.

#5 Shohei Ohtani's grinding effort: May 11 vs Tampa Bay Rays

Shohei Ohtani's most recent outing on May 11 may appear to be his least effective performance on the surface to many, but, this six-inning, five-strikeout effort may perhaps be the most impressive performance in many ways when you factor in the variables. Considering his usual 97 mph fastball dwindled to a mere 93.3 average and didn't possess the sharpest cut to his pitches, surrendering only one run over the course of those six innings is phenomenally unheard of. The fact that he can still throw effectively without his best stuff is a testament to how head-and-shoulders above the competition he is. Though the Angels took the loss, it wasn't due to Ohtani's effort. Any pitcher would envy having such results when their pitches aren't as sharp. Ohtani was open about that very topic in the interview below.

Avery Yang @avery_yang “Obviously I’m not going to be at the top of my game every start. Probably more than half of my starts I’m not going to be at the top of my game. When I don’t have my best stuff, I can fight through the game.” —Shohei Ohtani, through interpreter “Obviously I’m not going to be at the top of my game every start. Probably more than half of my starts I’m not going to be at the top of my game. When I don’t have my best stuff, I can fight through the game.” —Shohei Ohtani, through interpreter https://t.co/NzcoLz2w6q

"When I don't have my best stuff, I can fight through the game. -Shohei Ohtani, through interpreter" - @ Avery Yang

Ohtani's fight is exactly what makes him so special. Despite not having the same zip on his pitches, he was able to give the Angels an opportunity to win. His admission of fatigue brings up another fascinating topic we will save for another feature soon to come.

#4 Ohtani getting warmed up: April 7 vs Houston

In his first 2022 start after experiencing forearm soreness that prevented him from pitching for the remainder of 2021, it was important for Shohei Ohtani to establish himself. He did exactly that on April 7. Though being cautiously limited to four innings by the coaching staff, he allowed only one run and struck out nine. He scored an A+ in that small sample size, showing the world of baseball that his elite arm is still there.

#3 Shadows of the Bambino: May 5 vs Boston

Shohei Ohtani follows through on his RBI single against the Boston Red Sox.

In a performance that seemed as if Ohtani's presence alone summoned the ghostly curse of the Bambino back to Fenway, Ohtani had a dual-punch performance with his arm and bat. Aside from fanning 11 batters in seven scoreless frames, Ohtani went two for four with an RBI single and a run scored. It also marked the first time a pitcher had batted in the top half of the order.

#2 The Return of the Great Ohtani: May 9 vs Tampa Bay

Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After a slow start to the season in the batter's box, May 9 was like a 2022 coming-out party for the one-man wrecking ball. While going three for four with two home runs and five RBIs, the pitching slugger made some history for himself by blasting his first career grand slam on this beautiful inside-out swing and trot.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander SHOHEI OHTANI FIRST GRAND SLAM OF HIS CAREER AND SECOND HOME RUN ON THE NIGHT!!!!



SHOHEI OHTANI FIRST GRAND SLAM OF HIS CAREER AND SECOND HOME RUN ON THE NIGHT!!!! https://t.co/i7yYKuO84C

"SHOHEI OHTANI FIRST GRAND SLAM OF HIS CAREER AND SECOND HOME RUN TONIGHT!!!!" - @ Ben Verlander

His game against Tampa Bay was a statement game for him and the Angels, who came out victorious in a convincing 11-3 win.

#1 Strikeout machine: April 20 vs Houston

Shohei Ohtani pitches against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

The flamethrowing superstar reasserted himself as the best pitcher in the American League with his six-inning, 12-strikeout dominance against the Houston Astros in late April. He surrendered only one hit and one walk against a powerhouse Astros squad that had been rolling as of late. To add the cherry on top of an already superior performance, Ohtani also recorded two RBIs and a run scored in a two for four night at the plate. This top-spot performance is a textbook representation of the double-edged sword that Ohtani is to every team the Angels face. Enjoy this talent while it's here, because, if history is any indication, you only get a player like Ohtani once every century. Taking it a step further, he's displayed top-end talent on both ends of the ball more consistently than anything we've seen throughout baseball history.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt