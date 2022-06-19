Top 5 potential MLB free agents in 2023

The crop of MLB free agents set to hit the open market in 2023 is among the deepest talent pools of all time. Rarely does one potential Hall of Famer in the midst of his prime become available on the open market, let alone multiple, but that's exactly what the coming MLB off-season could feature.

While there's time for extensions to be made by their respective teams, many big names remain unsigned at the midway point. That opens the door for discussion on what the pool of 2023 MLB free agents could look like. Here are the top 5 potential free agents of 2023.

#5 J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox hits a double.

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez's age (34) and production make him an interesting story of the 2023 off-season. After all, what would you pay a player on the back nine of his career if he maintains the career numbers he's posted thus far in 2022? His next offer could be a difficult assessment.

The 501 Glove @jfitzsports

#RedSoxNation @redsoxstats , JD Martinez’ next contract could be difficult to factor if he sustains these career highs (per baseball reference) going into his age-35 season. Do the Red Sox retain his services or let him walk? @redsoxstats, JD Martinez’ next contract could be difficult to factor if he sustains these career highs (per baseball reference) going into his age-35 season. Do the Red Sox retain his services or let him walk? #RedSoxNation https://t.co/p8iqGZdhac

"JD Martinez' next contract could be difficult to factor if he sustains these career highs" - The 501 Glove

There's still more than half the MLB season remaining. However, any batting average north of .300 would have several teams lining up to vie for his services in 2023.

#4 Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Trea Turner swings for the fences.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers possessing the second-highest payroll in the MLB, there are a few question marks regarding Trea Turner's return. You might assume they'll work out a deal after the season's conclusion. A few insiders, however, have implicated that Turner's expectations for a future deal could near record-setting territory. If that's the case, the Dodgers may have to make a hard choice on whether or not he's worth the contract.

Despite Turner's average of .304 and eight home runs, he has been up and down for his standards, at least for the contract he allegedly desires. As of the start of the season, no contract talks have taken place.

Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris



latimes.com/sports/dodgers… Caught up with Trea Turner today, who said there’s been nothing new in talks with the #Dodgers about a potential contract extension Caught up with Trea Turner today, who said there’s been nothing new in talks with the #Dodgers about a potential contract extensionlatimes.com/sports/dodgers…

"Caught up with Trea Turner today, who said there's been nothing new in talks with the #Doders about a potential contract extension" - Jack Harris

With Turner reportedly seeking top dollar, the lack of extension talks could be the Dodgers' way of telling him to prove it or lose it this season. If a deal falls through, one way or another, several teams will bend over backward to become his new home.

#3 Josh Bell, Washington Nationals

Milwaukee Brewers v Washington Nationals

A Washington Nationals rebuild is inevitably around the corner, and Josh Bell is likely to be one of the primary casualties. Bell is a 29-year-old star veteran on a cellar-dwelling team that will take quite a few seasons to be competitive again.

The Nationals third baseman has stated he's open to discussions, but Washington has yet to initiate such talks. Bell doesn't fit with the future outlook of this organization, but the Nats are having a hard time facing the music.

District on Deck @DistrictOnDeck districtondeck.com/2022/05/14/was… Josh Bell is one of the hottest hitters on the planet slashing .342/.434/.504. In the last year of his contract, the Nationals need to make a decision on what to do with him and fast. But it's not an easy decision. @NationalsSource Josh Bell is one of the hottest hitters on the planet slashing .342/.434/.504. In the last year of his contract, the Nationals need to make a decision on what to do with him and fast. But it's not an easy decision. @NationalsSource districtondeck.com/2022/05/14/was…

"The Nationals need to make a decision on what to do with him fast. But it's not an easy decision." - District on Deck

Josh Bell is one of the hottest hitters on the planet slashing .342/.434/.504. In the last year of his contract, the Nationals need to make a decision on what to do with him and fast. But it's not an easy decision. @NationalsSource districtondeck.com/2022/05/14/was…

Bell is shaping up to be one of the top hitters on the board, barring a trade at the trade deadline.

#2 Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove pitches for the San Diego Padres.

Joe Musgrove is due for a sizeable raise in his next MLB contract with a league-leading 1.59 ERA in a contract year. Pair that with his 81 strikeouts in 79 IP, and you have a superstar destined for big money. However, recent contract talks have reportedly soured between Musgrove and the San Diego Padres.

"Joe Musgrove 'frustrated' by recent Padres offer" - Padres-11

As first reported by the "San Diego Tribune," the Padres are offering a bonus-heavy deal rather than guaranteed money. That's clearly not what the leading National League Cy Young candidate has in mind. While this story continues to develop, the sharks circling the MLB free agent pool are chomping at the bit for him to become available.

#1 Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge at bat for the New York Yankees

If the New York Yankees can't iron out a deal for Aaron Judge, the slugger will become perhaps the most sought-after free agent of the last decade or longer. To make matters worse, the Yankees are in an arbitration battle where Judge requested $21 million for the 2022 MLB season. The Yankees thus far haven't been willing to budge on their $17 million counteroffer. At this point, it would be unwise for the Bronx Bombers to allow Judge's arbitration case to linger. Any negative discussions could play against their favor when the pending unsigned free agent is allowed to speak to other teams in the off-season.

Yanks Go Yard @YanksGoYardFS

yanksgoyard.com/2022/06/16/yan… The Yankees should simply end the arbitration battle with Aaron Judge. It’s that simple. The Yankees should simply end the arbitration battle with Aaron Judge. It’s that simple.yanksgoyard.com/2022/06/16/yan…

"Yankees should simply end the arbitration battle with Aaron Judge. It's that simple" - Yanks Go Yard

Will the New York Yankees stingy negotiations chase the slugger right out of town? Stay tuned for the next chapter of this story as it unfolds throughout the course of the season and coming off-season.

Potential MLB free agents honorable mention

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Jacob deGrom doesn't factor into this lineup of potential MLB free agents because it's hard to imagine the New York Mets will let deGrom walk. More than any other player on this list, Jacob seeems more likely to stand pat.

While injuries have hampered him, he's as effective as ever when healthy. The Mets have shown an aggressive approach when it comes to paying veteran pitchers. If they're willing to pay 37-year-old Max Scherzer top dollar, there's no reason they won't work something out with their 33-year-old longtime ace.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far