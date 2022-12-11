WATCH: This is how superstar Shohei Ohtani reacted to his first time in a Porsche

Shohei Ohtani is an MLB superstar. He won the American League MVP in 2021 and was runner-up to Aaron Judge in 2022 after a phenomenal two-way season. He is the only player in baseball to hit and pitch and he does both at an elite level.

However, that doesn't mean he's experienced everything. Despite being one of the most popular athletes on the planet, he hasn't done it all. It was recently revealed that he had never ridden in a Porsche.

For a promotional video, Porsche decided to remedy that. They invited the slugger/ace to take a ride in one of their vehicles. For his first time, it was a memorable experience for Ohtani.

The driver told him that the car goes from zero miles per hour to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. That is among the fastest in the world. The Los Angeles Angels superstar chuckled nervously at that fact, as he knew he wasn't prepared for what he was about to experience.

When they took off, the speed was causing a reaction in the two-way star. He let out a shocked yell when they first began accelerating and couldn't help but do the same as they kept driving. Speed in a car is one thing, but this was something else entirely.

Will Shohei Ohtani be an Angel after 2023?

The Angels find themselves in a very unfortunate situation with Ohtani. They have yet to actually compete in his tenure and run the risk of letting him leave next offseason in free agency.

However, the alternatives aren't great, either. They can extend him, which would likely cost them more than it has cost any team in baseball history to retain a player.

If Max Scherzer and Aaron Judge both got upwards of $40 million, then the amalgamation that is the Angels superstar would get even more than that.

The other option is to trade him. Finding a fair return for the superstar is going to be almost impossible, so they'd likely take a cheaper return than would be fair. There are no good options here.

They have this season to try and convince Ohtani they can win and provide him with adequate support, or else he might end up across town with the Los Angeles Dodgers next year.

