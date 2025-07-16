Injured Yankees star Oswaldo Cabrera ties the knot with Ari Gonzalez in a beautiful intimate ceremony

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera and his partner, Ari Gonzalez, entered a new chapter of life together on Wednesday, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in the presence of friends and family.

Ad

Cabrera proposed to Gonzalez during the spring training period back in mid-March. Facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury he sustained in May, it appears Oswaldo Cabrera and Ari Gonzalez have decided to make the most of the downtime the infielder has for now.

Images from Oswaldo and Ari's intimate wedding ceremony made it to their respective Instagram profiles shortly after they took their vows. Cabrera, who recently underwent surgery on his left ankle, is spotted sporting a protective walking boot in one of the snaps.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Snaps of Oswaldo Cabrera and Ari Gonzalez's wedding made it to their Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@ocabrera13 IG Stories, Instagram.com/@aagonzv IG Stories)

Not much is known about when and how Oswaldo and Ari first met each other, as the couple has preferred to keep those details of their relationship private.

Ad

Just like Oswaldo Cabrera, Ari Gonzalez is quite passionate about health and fitness, often documenting her workouts via Instagram.

Oswaldo Cabrera vows to 'return even stronger' after sustaining ankle ligament injury

Though things have been extremely joyous for Oswaldo Cabrera off the field recently, matters on the field would no doubt have been cause for immense frustration for the Venezuelan.

Ad

While attempting to slide to home plate during a game against the Seattle Mariners on May 12, Cabrera got his ankle stuck in the turf, causing a gruesome ankle injury, which made for extremely distressing viewing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taking to Instagram shortly after sustaining the injury, Cabrera stayed positive, thanking his friends, family and the fans for their support, and promising to 'return even stronger'.

"My return to the field begins today. Thanks to you, I feel more motivated than ever. So, with the strength I’ve always had and all this beautiful energy that you all give to me , I tell you that I will return, and I will return even stronger to continue giving my best every day. I LOVE U ALL❤️" Cabrera captioned his Instagram post

Ad

Per estimates as of now, Cabrera's injury is expected to keep him out of the rest of the regular season, with a potential return in October if the Yankees make it to the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More