Inside Barry Bonds' former Beverly Hills estate that was bought by A-listers Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello for $26,000,000

Major League Baseball's all-time home run king, Barry Bonds, achieved unprecedented success during his career.

His home run tally of 762 hasn't been toppled by any hitter to date and won't be soon either. During his playing days, he splurged big on a Beverly Hills villa and acquired the high-end real estate piece for $8.7 million in 2002.

In 2013, the former San Francisco Giants hitter listed the property for $25 million. However, with no potential buyers, the price dropped to $23.5 million and was eventually sold for $22 million in December this year, a whopping return of $13.3 million in 11 years on Bonds' investment.

Since then, the opulent mansion has been dealt with several times. In December 2020, celebrity couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello purchased the villa for $26 million, per the LA Times.

The luxurious mansion spans 17,100 square feet. When Bonds was in residence, the facility included specialized fish tanks, a music room, a gym, an elevator, and a movie theater with hand-painted trompe l'oeil murals.

The abode, set on 1.85 acres, is located in the community of North Beverly Park and has attracted a lot of high-end A-listers. The villa is renovated in Tuscan style, featuring 30-foot ceilings and entertaining rooms all looking onto the west-facing yard.

The main floor is embedded with imported limestone columns, hand-painted murals and crystal chandeliers, per recent listing details.

Full of amenities, the mansion has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, consisting of three master suites with enormous dual baths and closets. It also accompanies a guest house with a living room, bedroom suite and kitchen.

Beverly Hills Mansion (Credit: Realtor.com)

The nearly two-acre grounds contain patios, loggias, a pool and cabana and a lighted, sunken sports court.

Given its enormous carpet area, Barry Bonds' former mansion is a perfect fit to host events. The property has a large circular motor court with a fountain that may accommodate many cars. A four-car garage is also available for luxury vehicle storage.

Barry Bonds' baseball accolades

In his 22 seasons in the league, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Giants, Barry Bonds has achieved everything possible as a hitter and continues to be the benchmark in MLB.

The 14-time All-Star won 7× NL MVP (1990, 1992, 1993, 2001–2004), 8× Gold Glove Award (1990–1994, 1996–1998) and 12× Silver Slugger Award (1990–1994, 1996, 1997, 2000–2004).

However, despite a stellar resume, Barry Bonds is not enshrined in the Hall of Fame due to his use of performance-enhancing drugs, the only dark spot in his otherwise great career.

