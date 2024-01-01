Inside Boston Red Sox's $1,197,000,000 iconic Fenway Park, MLB's crown jewel with history that goes back to its first-ever World Series in 1912.

The Boston Red Sox are a fabled team with a rich history in the MLB. On their way to winning nine World Series titles, they've featured legendary figures, including arguably the greatest player of all time, Babe Ruth.

The Red Sox play at Fenway Park, a ballpark with a capacity of 37,755 fans that has seen changes since its inaugural season in 1912. That year, Boston won their second World Series, beating the then-New York Giants in a rare eight-game series.

Fenway Park has hosted 11 World Series, six of which the Red Sox have won, including in 1912 only months after it had opened. The stadium is the oldest in the MLB and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It may soon be a Boston landmark too, which would make any future changes to the stadium complicated.

Let's take a look at some photos of this fabled stadium, which Forbes values at $1.197 billion:

Fenway Park - Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

World Series: Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox - Game 1, 2007

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox - Game Two 2018, Fenway Park

Fenway Park has a traditional, hand-operated scoreboard, and numbers are put up manually. That results in slats in the walls, from which you can see the field through:

View through the slats (Image credit: Daniel Terdiman/CNET)

Dugouts ((Image credit: Daniel Terdiman/CNET)

The Stadium also hosts the Wasabi Fenway Bowl (since 2022), which was played between the Boston College Eagles and the Southern Methodist Mustangs in 2023.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl - SMU v Boston College

You can look at a tour of the stadium in the video below:

Boston Red Sox looking to improve in 2024

The Red Sox had a disappointing 2023 season, finishing with a 78-84 record. They not only missed the playoffs but finished bottom of the AL East, but they were not as bad as that sounds.

While they may have only been four games below the New York Yankees, Boston was miles behind the Baltimore Orioles, who won the East with a 101-61 record.

Given some of the money being spent around the MLB, the Red Sox are not expected to mount a serious challenge for the World Series in 2024. However, they will hope for more consistency from Masataka Yoshida and their entire roster entirely.

Games are often won and lost by small margins, and Boston will hope to see some of last year's close losses turn into wins in 2024.

