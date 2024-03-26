Inside Cardinals iconic slugger Albert Pujols and wife Nicole's now-sold luxurious $8,800,000 Irvine mansion ft. movie theater & wet bar

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols recently sold his Irvine mansion situated in the gated Shady Canyon neighborhood for $8.8 million, according to Realtor.com. The mansion sprawling over 9,200 square feet has five suite bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The retired first baseman and his wife, Nicole, bought the half-acre property for $5.5 million in 2012. He put it on the market for $7.75 million in 2016. However, after not attracting any buyers, he relisted the property for $9.98 million in June before selling it recently.

The luxurious abode boasts two offices, a movie theater, a wet bar and a meditation room. It's also equipped with a bonus room which can be easily converted into a wine cellar, drawing room or even a gym.

The entrance of the tiled floor has a beautiful staircase connecting with the upper floors. The main floor has a modern kitchen, multiple living rooms, a formal dining room and a laundry room.

The main living area is also equipped with stone fireplaces, beamed ceilings and charming wooden shutters. The bedroom suites have a spa-inspired bathroom with a center tub, including two walk-in closets and a laundry room.

Albert Pujols to manage Winter Ball team

The 11-time All-Star was recently spotted in the LA Angels camp as a guest instructor for the second straight year.

Earlier this year, Albert Pujols was named the manager for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League. On being asked whether he wishes to manage a major league team, he replied:

“Why not? If the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that,” Pujols said. “But I'm gonna focus on what I need to do which is be here for a week and then go to the D.R. and getting the team ready.”

Manager Ron Washington was delighted to have Albert Pujols in the camp and also hailed him as one of the 'smartest' in the game.

“I think Albert is one of the smartest guys in the game,” Washington said. “And as far as him managing, I won't approach him. He has to approach me because he probably knows more than I do.”

Pujols is not actively on the lookout for opportunities in the MLB but wishes to learn from his stint in the Winter League before jumping to the lucrative baseball league.

