Inside Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts' former $305,900 Nashville townhouse, acquired only 6 months after MLB debut

Los Angeles Dodgers leadoff hitter Mookie Betts has churned out quite a big-league career and is already knocking on the Hall of Fame door. Since making his MLB debut in 2014, Betts has amassed a net worth of $50 million from player salary, endorsement deals and real estate properties.

Six months after he made his debut in Dec. 2014, the former Boston Red Sox player bought the Nashville townhouse for $249,000. However, in 2016, he sold that for $305,900.

Mookie Betts former home (Credit: Realtor.com)

His former two-story townhouse in the Highland neighborhood of Nashville, spanning 2,451 square feet with hardwood flooring, has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a game and media room, and a deck-like balcony on the second story.

Mookie Betts has a new colleague and All-Star hitter in Shohei Ohtani

The LA Dodgers are assembling quite an all-star-caliber lineup in their bid to contend for the World Series since winning it in 2020.

After getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the divisional round of the 2023 postseason, the Dodgers may have acquired the missing piece for their championship aspirations.

On Saturday, they acquired reigning AL MVP and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in a blockbuster deal, sending shockwaves through the league and beyond. The contract is for a 10-year, $700 million contract, assuring that Betts will be his teammate for a while. The Dodgers now have three former MVPs in their batting lineup: Betts, Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Betts signed a 12-year, $375 million deal with the Dodgers, which means he's set to be there until 2032. Thus, if everything falls into place, the Dodgers should have a power-packed offense for the next five years and win a few titles along the way.

