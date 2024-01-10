Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is home to the Philadelphia Phillies of the MLB, which was built at an astounding cost of $528 million. The Phillies home stadium erupts into complete madness whenever Philadelphia plays at its home turf, especially during October when the postseason starts.

Citizens Bank Park's distinctiveness extends to the field of play with 'Angle.' The outfield wall slopes into the playing field and tapers from 19' to 12' 8." It is situated between dead-center field and the left-center field power alley. Hitting the "Angle" with a batted ball will undoubtedly cause havoc for outfielders and result in some intriguing extra-base hits.

The outside architecture mixes the essence of Philadelphia's long legacy of sports architecture with a distinctly 21st-century style. It is principally composed of various colors of red brick, precast concrete, and granite, supplemented with green roofs with a copper patina finish.

On top of the three main facades, there are inlaid black accent bricks with a baseball diamond pattern. Additionally, the word "Philadelphia" is spelled out in twelve-foot-high letters using black bricks along Pattison Avenue. This old city has benefited from the addition of ballpark architecture.

The ballpark has bowl-style seating with the playing field hollowed down 23 feet below street level, with the skyline of Philadelphia serving as the backdrop. The traditional designs of Connie Mack Stadium and Baker Bowl, the former home of the Phillies, served as inspiration for the seating bowl arrangement. Singer Tim McGraw also scattered his father’s ashes at the stadium.

Similar to Connie Mack Stadium, the layout of the top and lower decks are not exactly the same. There are more open seating areas thanks to the steel structure's cantilever.

Kids may enjoy The Yard; there are several Philadelphia-inspired food options, seating places behind the batter's eye wall, and the '47 Alley Alley Store. For fans to watch batting practice, it opens two hours before kickoff.

The Cooperstown Gallery is home to some amazing masterpieces created by Dick Perez. Original artwork by Philadelphia-based artist Dane Tilghman is on display at the CP Rankin Club.

Richie Ashburn, Robin Roberts, Steve Carlton, and Mike Schmidt are among the four 10-foot-tall bronze statues of Phillies Hall of Famers sculpted by world-renowned artist Zenos Frudakis.

Citizens Bank Park has witnessed some amazing postseason nights

When Bryce Harper blasted a game-winning home run against San Diego in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the 2022 NLCS to send the Phillies to the World Series, he sparked "Bedlam at the Bank." In the seventh inning of Game Seven of the NLCS against the D-Backs, he had one more chance to produce another historic moment, but he was sadly unable to do so.

"Bryce Harper 8th inning home run in Game 5 of the 2022 NLCS" - BBallPicsGoHard

The stadium turned into a frenzy state of mind multiple times over the years, especially when the Phillies defeated their archrivals, the Atlanta Braves, twice in two seasons, and both times finished the series at home.

