Inside Seoul's Gocheok SkyDome stadium, once host to BLACKPINK's historic concert that is now set to witness Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers debut

South Korea is all set to host the Seoul Series, featuring Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Yu Darvish, amongst others, as the Dodgers take on the Padres in a two-game international series on March 20 and 21, 2024. Gocheok SkyDome Stadium in Seoul is set to host both games, which once hosted an immaculate BLACKPINK concert.

The Gocheok Sky Dome is situated in Gocheok-dong, Seoul, South Korea, and it became operational for business in September 2015. The Dodgers chose this venue naturally because of its dome coverage and the possibility of bad weather during the Seoul Series.

The home team bullpen inside the Gocheok Dome

The capacity of Gocheok Sky Dome is 16,744 for baseball games and around 25,000 for concerts. The dimensions of the Gocheok Sky Dome are 325 feet to the right field, 400 feet to the straightaway center and 325 feet along the left field line. Twelve feet is the height of the outfield fence.

The 2017 World Baseball Classic, Britney Spears' "Piece of Me Tour," BTS, The Weeknd, all 2020 KBO postseason games, Queen and Billie Eilish are just a few of the artists and events that have graced Gocheok Sky Dome in the past.

And now, Southeast Asian country will have some amazing Japanese ballplayers take to the field during the Seoul series.

LA Dodgers' president highlights LA's ties with South Korean players

The announcement of the International Series thrilled LA Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten, who also complimented the work of all those working behind the scenes to organize the Seoul Series in South Korea, including ticket sellers, tour guides and ground crew.

Stan Kasten said:

"We can’t wait to play meaningful Major League games for the very first time in front of the outstanding baseball fans of South Korea next season

"The Dodgers have a long and proud history of helping to grow the game abroad, highlighted by our trips to Mexico, China and Australia. It’s very exciting to add Korea to the list.

"I know our players are thrilled to put their talents on display in a country so rich with baseball tradition and talent, including former Dodgers Chan Ho Park, Hee-Seop Choi and Hyun-Jin Ryu."

When Chan Ho Park joined the Dodgers in 1994, he became the first native Korean player to play in the Major Leagues. Other South Korean-born Dodgers players include Park, Hee-Seop Choi (2004–2005), Hyun-Jin Ryu (2013–2019) and Jae-Wong Seo (2006).

