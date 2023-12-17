Inside Yankees icon Mariano Rivera's former $5,700,000 regal nine-bedroom New York home with amenities fitting his legacy

Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera was a legend on the diamond, and the property he purchased in 2006 is a testament to his skill.

His New York home in the Westchester County suburbs cost $5.7 million at the time. Rivera sold it in 2022 at a loss for $3.78 million. The property was initially marketed by Rivera at $4 million but was sold for slightly less.

The nine-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom house spans nearly 13,000-square-foot and comes with everything you'd expect from a Yankees legend, including a home cinema and pool.

Rivera's New York home (Image credit: Compass)

High ceilings and an open plan allow natural light to enter through the large windows and permeate through the property.

Space is not a problem, as can be seen throughout the bedrooms, and Rivera enjoyed the benefits of having a home cinema.

While Rivera may have sold this property at a loss of nearly $2 million, his career earnings and net worth display that ut was not a huge concern. Rivera and his wife, Clara, sold the property, as their children had grown and they wanted to downsize.

Mariano Rivera's career earnings and net worth

Mariano Rivera - HSS 37th Annual Tribute Dinner

Panamanian former pitcher Mariano Rivera has an estimated net worth of $80 million, which was accrued largely through $170 million of MLB contracts (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Rivera was a one-team player with the New York Yankees between 1995 and 2013, and, as such, he collected a host of impressive accolades. The 13× All-Star was a five-time World Series winner with the Yankees (1996, 1998–2000, 2009) and won the World Series MVP in 1999.

Winning the ALCS MVP (2003), Rivera also won the AL Rolaids Relief Man Award five times to go with three Delivery Man of the Year Awards and the AL Comeback Player of the Year Award (2013).

Rivera is truly a Yankees legend, winning the MLB saves leader three times (1999, 2001, 2004) and recording an MLB record of 652 career saves. As such, it was no surprise when the New York Yankees retired his No. 42 jersey, and Rivera was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2019.

