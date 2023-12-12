Inside Yankees star Anthony Rizzo's former $2,400,000 Florida mansion, which complements modern amenities with majestic look

In 2018, then-Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo put his Parkland, Florida, property on the market for $2.395 million. As you can probably imagine, the property is incredible.

The almost 8,000-square-foot mansion features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and marble flooring, to go alongside a movie theatre, gym, wine room and sauna/steam room, there’s also a games room with a pool table.

Anthony Rizzo's former $2,400,000 Florida mansion (image credit: Bill Sohl and Associates)

Being in Florida, the mansion comes with an incredible swimming pool and given Rizzo’s profession, a personal batting cage. Parking is never an issue, as the house has a four-car garage.

See the video below for a tour of the property:

Anthony Rizzo's career earnings and net worth

The New York Yankees first baseman was selected in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox, and given his accolades, Anthony Rizzo has seen some big contracts in his time.

Rizzo is a three-time All-Star (2014–2016) and a World Series champion (2016). He has won four Gold Glove Awards (2016, 2018–2020), a Platinum Glove Award (2016), one Silver Slugger Award (2016), the Fielding Bible Award (2016) and the Roberto Clemente Award (2017).

Celebrity net worth estimates Rizzo's net worth to be $27 million, most of which has been earned via MLB contracts.

The Red Sox paid him a $325,000 signing bonus in 2007, which saw him through to 2011 when he joined the San Diego Padres on a $149,311 deal. In 2012, Rizzo signed with the Chicago Cubs, and between then and 2021, he earned $62.091 million.

Since joining the New York Yankees in 2021, Rizzo has earned $49.5 million, bringing his career earnings to $112.065 million (via Spotrac). The star first baseman is set to be paid $17 million next year, after which he has a club option for another $17 million in 2025.

The Yankees will be hoping for big things in 2024, especially after landing Juan Soto via a seven-player trade with the Padres. It remains to be seen if Rizzo can help them to glory when the season begins.

