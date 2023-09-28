The Philadelphia Phillies are postseason bound, with a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday proving to be enough to guarantee a second straight year in the playoffs.

With a Wild Card spot guaranteed, the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park the following day was relaxed. The Phillies also had some celebrities from the show business in attendance.

Actress Danielle Fishel, famous for her portrayal of Topanga Matthew on the 90’s hit television show ‘Boy Meets World,’ was invited by the Phillies to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Prior to her big break as Topanga, Fishel made brief appearances on other popular sitcoms like ‘Full House’ and ‘Harry and the Hendersons.’ The Phillies also gifted Fishel a jersey with her name and the number 93 - presumably denoting the year Boy Meets World hit television screens.

Fishel was also accompanied by former castmates Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who cheered her on as she threw her pitch. Full points for the effort, with one fan even claiming that her attempt was better than Stephen A. Smith’s.

The ESPN analyst drew heat recently for telling all baseball fans ‘to shut up’ following his eyebrow-raising take on Shohei Ohtani’s impending free agency. According to Smith, no team should be paying north of $500,000,000 for the two-way phenom.

Nonetheless, Smith, a Bronx native, was invited by the Yankees to throw the first pitch ahead of their Sept. 22 fixture against the Toronto Blue Jays. As many had expected, Smith completely botched his throw which led to widespread mockery of his attempt.

Now after Topanga’s first pitch, one fan pointed out that her attempt was much better than Smith’s. The rest simply shared their admiration for the actress.

Fans on Instagram react to actress Danielle Fisher's first pitch at Phillies game

Phillies rally to win 7-6 thriller following Topanga's first pitch

Citizens Bank Park witnessed an absolute thriller following Topanga’s first pitch. The Pirates went 5-0 up, only to be toppled by a phenomenal Phillies comeback.

Bryce Harper turned out to be the matchwinner. Harper recorded three hits, including a seventh-inning game-leading home run that put the Phillies 7-6 up.

Harper wasn’t the sole hero, as Edmundo Sosa, Christian Pache and backup catcher Garret Stubbs all played their part.

Stubbs began Philadelphia's rally with a three-run homer, reducing the deficit to 5-4. Sosa notched his 10th home run of the season, while Pache tied the game 6-6.