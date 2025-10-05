'Investigate Matt Strahm'; 'Dodgers cheating as usual' - Fans divided as Phillies LHP's glove grip gaffe leads to 3-run HR for Teoscar Hernandez

The Philadelphia Phillies were on top of the proceedings in Game 1 of the National League Division Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.The NL East winners held a 3-0 lead after five innings, but things went downhill after that. The Dodgers scored two runs in the sixth to cut the Phillies' lead to a run.The Phillies called on reliever Matt Strahm to the mound after David Robertson had put two batters on base to start the seventh. Strahm struck out Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, leaving two runners on base with Teoscar Hernandez on the plate.Strahm seemingly showed his grip to Dodgers' Andy Pages on second base, who relayed it to Hernandez. The veteran Dodgers outfielder smashed the Phillies reliever for a three-run home run to give LA a 5-3 lead.Fans reacted to Strahm's exposed glove, which potentially led to the game-changing home run.&quot;Please investigate Matt Strahm for gambling.&quot;Alec Temme @tembo_sliceLINKPlease investigate Matt Strahm for gambling&quot;Dodgers cheating as usual.&quot;Luke @luke12798LINKDodgers cheating as usual&quot;How are teams still so bad at defending against this. It’s so public(and legal!)&quot;Eddie Prunella @eddiep22LINKHow are teams still so bad at defending against this. It’s so public(and legal!)&quot;No. Nothing here besides Strahm missing his location big time is what occurred.&quot;Brian Kachurak @TheBig5LINKNo. Nothing here besides Strahm missing his location big time is what occurred.&quot;Doesn’t help that Strahm misses location by about 20 inches.&quot;Andy @atk825LINKDoesn’t help that Strahm misses location by about 20 inches.While MLB analyst Nen Verlander alleged Strahm showed his grip to Pages, the Phillies reliever missed his mark by a few inches as catcher J.T. Realmuto was set up for an inside fastball, but Strahm threw it outside the mark.