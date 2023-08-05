Is Kawhi Leonard a Padres fan? Exploring LA Clippers star's baseball connection

Kawhi Leonard was recently spotted at the LA Dodgers' game against the San Diego Padres. As a LA Clippers player, everyone perhaps expects him to be Team LA at all times. However, to most people's surprise, he was sporting a Padres city connect jersey.

The California native did his schooling out of Moreno Valley which is a 90 mins drive away from San Diego. He eventually moved to Martin Luther King School in Riverside. Leonard played basketball for the King High Wolves.

In college, he moved south to San Diego and played for the SD State University Aztecs. In his freshman year, Leonard was awarded the Mountain West Conference's MVP. He continued his good form in his sophomore season before opting out of college to register for the draft.

Kawhi Leonard retired from college basketball as an Aztec legend. In 2020, San Diego State retired Leonard's number 15, making him the first Aztec men's basketball player to have his jersey retired.

Kawhi Leonard became a San Diego Padres fan during college

It seems like it is during college when Kawhi Leonard became a San Diego Padres fan. After moving from the Toronto Raptors to the LA Clippers, his loyalties haven't shifted.

Looking at the current state of things, Leonard will not be entirely satisfied with how the Padres' season has unfolded so far. San Diego was billed to be one of the best offensive teams this season with the fantastic four combination at the top of their order of Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts.

Even though they have had a considerably good season, it's the Padres' defense that has led them down in crucial times. They are fourth in the NL West, nine games behind their division rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They are out of contention for the NL's Wild Card places and desperately need to change gears in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.