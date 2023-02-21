Is Miguel Cabrera retiring after this season? Delving deeper into Detroit Tigers legend's illustrious career 

Few players in the past 20 years have enjoyed the level of success that Miguel Cabrera has had. The slugging first baseman has been a perennial All-Star since making his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in June 2003. Since that time, Miggy has been respected and feared by his opposition, dominating pitchers throughout both leagues.

However, all good things must come to an end, as Miguel Cabrera announced that he will retire following the 2023 season, which would be the 21st of his Hall of Fame career. While he will be hanging up his cleats at the end of the season, fans will still have an opportunity to watch the Venezuelan icon before all is said and done.

Janelle Dunn @JanelleSue0912 Baseball will be losing another all time great this upcoming season. Miguel Cabrera will join Adam Wainwright in retirement Baseball will be losing another all time great this upcoming season. Miguel Cabrera will join Adam Wainwright in retirement https://t.co/PjeOzHNUie

"Baseball will be losing another all time great this upcoming season. Miguel Cabrera will join Adam Wainwright in retirement," Janelle Dunn tweeted.

In August, the MLB legend announced his intention to return to the Detroit Tigers for the 2023 season. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer told The Detroit News' Chris McCosky, "I'm not going to give up. ... Next year, I'll be right here."

Cabrera is coming off one of his least productive seasons. While every stat he adds propels him up various all-time lists, Miggy only managed to total five home runs and 43 RBIs while batting .254. He may no longer be the player he once was, but his respect around the league makes an uncompetitive Detroit Tigers team worthy of some attention.

Cabrera will be given a farewell tour similar to Albert Pujols' last season. Both hard-hitting first basemen rank among the top players of their generation. Throughout his 20-year MLB career with the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers, Cabrera has 3,088 hits, 507 home runs, 1,847 RBIs and a career .308 batting average.

A look at Miguel Cabrera's historic 2012 season

While Miguel Cabrera will find himself elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame when first eligible because of his storied MLB career, his best season came in 2012. The Venezuelan slugger delivered one of the strongest offensive seasons of the past 20 years, securing the Triple Crown.

"#OTD in 2012, Miggy earns his Triple Crown," the Detroit Tigers tweeted.

Miggy finished with a career-high 205 hits, along with 44 home runs and 139 RBIs. He also finished with an American League-leading .330 batting average. No player has since won the Triple Crown, although New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge came close last season.

