  Is Mookie Betts missing Game 1 vs. Red Sox? Exploring reasons behind Dodgers shortstop's potential absence

Is Mookie Betts missing Game 1 vs. Red Sox? Exploring reasons behind Dodgers shortstop’s potential absence

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 25, 2025 05:10 GMT
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Is Mookie Betts missing Game 1 vs. Red Sox? Exploring reasons behind shortstop’s potential absence - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without their star shortstop, Mookie Betts, for the series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Mookie Betts' transition to shortstop started off well but the former MVP has been in a slump since June. Dave Roberts moved him to the lead off spot ahead of Shohei Ohtani to help break his slump.

However, following the win against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday to clinch the three-game series, Roberts said Betts is still not "mechanically" right despite his crucial single in the walk-off win in the series finale.

While Betts has gone 3-for-17 since being moved to the leadoff spot, Roberts said the All-Star could miss the series opener against his former team in Boston on Friday.

“I know there’s some things going on personally for him, so I’ve got to talk to him. We’ll see if he’s going to be there for the Friday game. There might be some things going on that he might not be around, that he’s got to deal with personally. But everything is OK with him, so we’ll see.”
Dave Roberts takes positives from Mookie Betts' new role in hitting lineup

Mookie Betts is slashing a career-worst .238/.311/.373 this season but has had a revival of sorts with three runs, one double and two walks in four games as a leadoff hitter.

“I think he’s still not right mechanically, clearly,” Roberts said. "I do know it hasn’t affected Shohei, so that’s a good thing. And I do think getting Mookie on base sets the stage.
"I still like the mindset of being a table setter and finding a way to get on base anyway he can, to get that on-base (percentage) up. And then the hits will start coming, the slug, all that stuff. But I think it looks right. I like it.”

A trip to Fenway Park could provide the spark that Mookie Betts needs in the second half of the season as the three-time World Series winner had some of his best moments at the ballpark during his stint with the Red Sox.

