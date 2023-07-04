Is New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles cancelled on July 4? Rain delay update and start time explored

The second game of the four-game New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles series was supposed to begin today at 1:05. The Fourth of July game was a matinee for fans to be able to watch and then go celebrate the holiday, but it has entered a rain delay.
Currently, the game is not cancelled. The New York Yankees provided this update on Twitter:
"Please be advised that we do not plan to start today's game on time. We will provide updates as we receive them."
That does not bely a cancellation at the moment. If the weather continues to get worse, they may consider a postponement, but they are currently waiting it out.
What time will New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles begin?
Unfortunately, the New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles match doesn't have a start time yet. They're in a delay with no end in sight. The forecast shows intermittent rain for the next several hours, so it very well could be a while before the game.
The following is the weather report:
- 2 p.m.: 37% chance of rain.
- 3 p.m.: 47% chance of rain.
- 4 p.m.: 46% chance of rain.
- 5 p.m.: 43% chance of rain.
- 6 p.m.: 38% chance of rain
If the weather permits, there will be a game today, but not at 1 pm like the original schedule.
