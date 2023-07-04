Create

Is New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles cancelled on July 4? Rain delay update and start time explored

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 04, 2023 17:00 GMT
Is New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles cancelled on July 4?
The second game of the four-game New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles series was supposed to begin today at 1:05. The Fourth of July game was a matinee for fans to be able to watch and then go celebrate the holiday, but it has entered a rain delay.

Please be advised that we do not plan to start today's game on time. We will provide updates as we receive them.

Currently, the game is not cancelled. The New York Yankees provided this update on Twitter:

"Please be advised that we do not plan to start today's game on time. We will provide updates as we receive them."
That damn rain twitter.com/yankees/status…

That does not bely a cancellation at the moment. If the weather continues to get worse, they may consider a postponement, but they are currently waiting it out.

What time will New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles begin?

Unfortunately, the New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles match doesn't have a start time yet. They're in a delay with no end in sight. The forecast shows intermittent rain for the next several hours, so it very well could be a while before the game.

Rain is impacting New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles
Rain is impacting New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles

The following is the weather report:

  • 2 p.m.: 37% chance of rain.
  • 3 p.m.: 47% chance of rain.
  • 4 p.m.: 46% chance of rain.
  • 5 p.m.: 43% chance of rain.
  • 6 p.m.: 38% chance of rain

If the weather permits, there will be a game today, but not at 1 pm like the original schedule.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
