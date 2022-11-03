Is there a pitch limit in MLB? | MLB Rules

Last night, Cristian Javier dominated the Philadelphia Phillies for six innings but was taken out of the game before the seventh inning, leaving some fans questioning if he was on a pitch limit. Too often, it seems that managers turn to the bullpen no matter how effective their starter has been.

While there is no official pitch limit, it appears we are far from the days of Nolan Ryan throwing a record 235 pitches in one game. While there are exceptions based on the manager, player and organization, teams are reluctant to leave their starters in the game after roughly 100-115 pitches. Last night, Javier only threw 97 pitches.

"Cristian Javier in 2020. He’s in the Dominican Republic during the shutdown, before even making his @MLB debut. A friend sent this photo to me. Never stop dreaming. Felicidades, Cristian. ⁦@MLBNetwork @astros" - Jon Morosi

⁩In 2022, Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins averaged the most pitches per game with 101.5. Luis Castillo, who split time between the Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds, was the only other pitcher to average more than 100 pitches per game this season with 100.7.

While the analytics suggest that the pitcher becomes less effective after 100 pitches, it also increases the risk of serious injury to the pitcher. However, not everyone is a fan of the analytics dictating important decisions in baseball games.

"So the 100-pitch limit applies even when you're pitching your last game of the season and you're throwing a no-hitter in the World Series with three innings to go and a five-run lead. Got it. Nerd-run baseball is the worst baseball." - Low and outside

Cristian Javier coming out of the game after the sixth inning last night was disappointing but not surprising. The most pitches Javier has ever thrown in a Major League game was 115, so it made sense that the Astros would pull him out of the game after 97 pitches.

"Dusty Baker said Cristian Javier was on a 100-pitch limit (he threw 97) and with the Astros’ bullpen well-rested, Baker wanted a fresh arm in there after the sixth." - Danielle Lerner

MLB rules about pitch limits

While there is no official rule for the maximum number of pitches that a pitcher can throw, there are rules for the minimum number of batters they can face. When a pitcher enters an inning, they must face at least three batters or until the end of the innings before being substituted.

The change came in 2020 as an initiative to increase the pace of play by removing the use of multiple relief pitchers in the same inning.

