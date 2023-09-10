Is the Red Sox game vs. Orioles canceled today? Team shares update as rain delay continues to grip Fenway Park  

The Red Sox and Orioles have encountered another delay at Fenway Park for the second consecutive day. This Sunday's game, originally scheduled for 1:35 p.m. E.T., had been postponed due to rain. The new start time was set at approximately 2:15 p.m., marking a near 40-minute delay.

The Red Sox kept fans informed on Twitter:

"The tarp’s coming off the field & first pitch is now scheduled for 2:15pm ET"

However, the weather forecast remains uncertain. It suggests a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with heavier rainfall possible after 3 p.m. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours, with temperatures hovering near 79 degrees.

Despite the setbacks, there's optimism as the tarp was removed from the field and play has begun. The Red Sox have lost four games in a row. The Orioles have won eight out of their last 10 games.

After much delay, Red Sox-Orioles goes ahead

After enduring considerable delays, the clash between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles is underway. As the game commences, all eyes are on two promising young right-handed pitchers who will take the mound.

Brayan Bello, with an impressive record of 11-8 and a 3.61 ERA, started for the Red Sox. Despite Bello's challenging debut where he gave up three earned runs on five hits, he has improved. He is facing Grayson Rodriguez, who brings a 5-3 record and a 4.91 ERA to the pitcher's mound for the Orioles.

In the AL East standings, the Boston Red Sox hold a 72-70 record, placing them fourth. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles are leading the division with an impressive 90-51 record.