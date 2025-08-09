"Is Shohei Ohtani not one of the filthiest pitchers?" - MLB analyst makes crazy prediction that would make everyone "bow down" to Dodgers superstar

Shohei Ohtani has been creating waves in 2025 with his debut as a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers in June and his 1000-hit celebration vs. St Louis Cardinals. While many have questioned his longevity as a two-way player, Ohtani has continued to dominate the game.His dominance on the field was further backed by MLB insider Rob Friedman, who challenged doubters to think otherwise. Friedman said that there’s no one who could do what Shohei Ohtani has been doing on the field:“His stuff is just obscene. Anybody that thinks that dude shouldn’t pitch, send them to me. Is he not one of the filthiest pitchers in baseball? I think people forgot how good of a pitcher he is, because you cannot tell me he’s not one of the best pitchers on that team.”During his spotlight days in Japan, &quot;Shotime&quot; cemented his name in the baseball world following his stellar performances in the WBC for Team Japan. Friedman urged how amazing it would be if Ohtani got to pitch and close a World Series game like in 2023.“Like if he did that, what do you do? You just, like have to bow down to the guy.”Whether fans will get to see Ohtani closing games in the World Series remains a question, as the Dodgers will be prioritizing his health above anything. His playstyle as both a hitter and pitcher is something the MLB world hasn’t seen in a century, since Babe Ruth’s era.Jeff Teague compares Shohei Ohtani’s heroics to Michael JordanShohei Ohtani [Source: Imagn]In a Club 520 podcast, 2021 NBA champion Jeff Teague compared Shohei Ohtani’s heroics with basketball legend Michael Jordan. Teague questioned if there was anyone else in sports history who could be compared to the Dodgers' two-way star.“So, who you compare him to in any other sport?. I don’t know who doing that. I mean, Michael Jordan won MVP, defensive player of the year, and the scoring title. He had the scoring title and the DPOY title in the same year.“So he’s more superior than Michael Jordan was in basketball, in baseball? I won’t say he’s more dominant, but I will say he’s more impressive”.While it’s difficult to top what Jordan had cemented in NBA history, Ohtani’s records in baseball are on a surreal path. His dominance on the field took a high hit since he started playing both as a hitter and pitcher this year.