"It feels 100%" - New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom confident about his shoulder following stellar outing in first minor league start

Nearly a year after he last played for the New York Mets, Jacob deGrom finally looks primed for a return to the starting rotation. On Sunday night, the 34 year old pitcher made his first rehab start of the season for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets.

DeGrom completed 1.2 innings and recorded five outs against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Topping out at 101 mph, he threw over 100 mph seven times in 24 total pitches. This may be Single-A, but the fact that he struck out five of the six batters he faced is reason for fans to be optimistic.

"It feels 100%," said deGrom when asked about his performance after the game.

DeGrom hasn't played a game for the Mets since July 7, 2021. Since winning back-to-back National League Cy Young Awards (2018, 2019), injuries have limited his success.

He started only 15 games in 2021 before suffering forearm and elbow injuries. He is yet to start a game for the Mets this season due to a stress reaction in his right scapula.

After such a long stech on the sidelines, some of us may have forgotten how dominant deGrom was in his heyday. Aside from his two Cy Young Awards, he is a four-time All-Star and was the 2014 NL rookie of the year.

DeGrom hasn't had a losing season since going 7-8 in 2016 and has a 1.94 ERA since 2018. If the Mets offense could've provided him with some run support over the past few seasons, his overall win-loss record would be even more impressive.

Surprisingly, the Mets have fared alright without DeGrom and Max Scherzer in the lineup. The team is currently first in the NL East, 3.5 games over the Atlanta Braves with a 49-30 record. They lead the NL in shutouts and are third in total strikeouts. Carlos Carrasco, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, and David Peterson all have positive win-loss records this season.

With Scherzer, another Cy Young Award winner, set to return this week, the Mets should be confident of holding their lead in the division. When healthy, this starting rotation has to be considered one of the best in the majors.

It will take a few more starts before deGrom is fully fit and ready. He has progressed steadily but there is no reason for Buck Showalter to rush his return and risk another injury. The main goal for the Mets should be a healthy and rested Scherzer and deGrom combination come September.

