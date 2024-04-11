"It’s everything we’ve ever dreamed of" - Jackson Holliday draws praise from brother & 2025 MLB draft prospect Ethan after debut with Orioles

It was only a matter of time before Jackson Holliday carried his family legacy to the big league with the Baltimore Orioles. His stellar spring training and minor league performance made the O’s management call their no. 1 prospect against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

To witness his big moment, the whole Holliday family were present at Fenway Park, including former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, Jackson’s father. To see his son bearing his legacy was special for the veteran slugger, who gave his 15 years to this profession.

“It’s exciting. I’m really happy for him,” said Matt Holliday, via MLB.com. “It’s what he’s always wanted to do, and it’s kind of surreal that he gets to come out here and play on this field. He’s been on this field.”

Holliday’s mother, Leslee, along with his siblings, Ethan and Reed (brothers) and Gracyn (sister), and his wife, Chloe, were present for the youngster's big day.

“It’s everything we’ve ever dreamed of. And I’m super proud of him,” Ethan said, (via MLB.com). “I know how hard he’s worked.”

Stakes were high for the Holliday to give a worthy performance yesterday, while the Red Sox were determined to turn the table.

He contributed to a double play in the second inning but remained hitless in the four at-bats. In the sixth inning, he got out at first base but earned his first major league run when Colton Cowser reached home.

Jackson Holliday has an unplanned call-up

Jackson Holliday made headlines when the Orioles announced his inclusion during the spring training session. He played 15 games on the big league side with a slash line of .311/.354/.600 and recorded six RBIs and two home runs with a .954 OPS.

Holliday succeeded Tony Kemp, a nine-year veteran who failed to pull off results. Kemp went hitless in five games and had only one earned run in nine at-bats. The Orioles' front office was looking for Kemp's replacement, which opened the door for a young Holliday Major to make his debut.

Jackson Holliday’s call-up wasn’t scheduled. He was playing for the Norfolk Tides, an AAA-afflicted team of the Baltimore Orioles when he got the news.

“To be able to look over there and have [my dad] and my brother and my grandpa sitting down the line, it was really cool to be able to see them,” Holliday told MLB.com. “It’s quite an experience.”

The O’s are currently in second place in the AL East with seven wins out of 11, following the division topper, the New York Yankees (10 wins). They are one game away from sweeping the Red Sox, and this time Jackson Holliday is on their side.

