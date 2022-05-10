"It's the same game you've played your whole life, so just go out there and do what you've always done" - Miami Marlins newest addition Joe Dunand welcomed words of wisdom from New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez

Joe Dunand, the nephew of former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, has been called up by the Miami Marlins after spending the previous five years in the minor leagues. After getting the exciting news of debuting in the MLB, Joe called up his well-wishers to share the happy news, and Alex was one of them.

Rodriguez was quick to react and posted on Twitter about his nephew getting promoted to the major leagues. In the tweet, Alex attached a picture of Joe signing the papers for the Miami Marlins. We can imagine that Rodriguez was on cloud nine and happy to hear the news.

"Congrats to my nephew @Joedunand on getting the call-up to the big leagues! Hard work pays off. Go crush it!" - @ Alex Rodriguez

Dunand shared that his uncle, Alex Rodriguez, gave him some words of wisdom before his debut with the Miami Marlins, and he chose to follow his advice.

As per Dunand, Alex Rodriguez said, "Get after it. It's the same game you've played your whole life, so just go out there and do what you do."

On Saturday night, Dunand made history and hit an impressive home run for his MLB debut. What an incredible way to enter the MLB!

Joe Dunand said, "This is just a dream come true. This is everything you dream about. Just coming here and being able to play at the highest level and perform at a high level and help the team win, which is the most important thing, it's a great feeling.”

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Joe Dunand homers in his first big league at bat! Joe Dunand homers in his first big league at bat! https://t.co/2cWSZzqg2I

Joe Dunand is the third Miami Marlins player in history to hit a home run in their MLB debut.

Alex Rodriguez's nephew, Joe Dunand, is on his way to create his own mark in MLB

Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres

The newly promoted MLB player had his own moment in the Padres-Marlins game after hustling in the minor leagues and constantly living with the recognition of his famous uncle. For the first time, MLB fans identify him as a Miami Marlins infielder, a MLB debutant, or the newest addition to the Miami Marlins, rather than just Alex Rodriguez's nephew. It feels good to see the 26-year-old Joe Dunand trying to make his own mark in MLB. Dunand has a.236/.309/.367 slash line in the course of his minor league games, with 29 home runs and 155 RBI.

