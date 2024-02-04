"It's going to be a blessing" - Dodgers star Mookie Betts opens up on sharing the stage with Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is still recovering from an elbow procedure that he underwent this offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ new recruit will only be able to represent the team as a designated hitter for the upcoming season and will remain off the mound.

Ohtani put pen to paper on a groundbreaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, of which he will yield $680 million after the decade-long tenure.

The Dodgers are all set to square off against the San Diego Padres at the Seoul Series in South Korea that commences on March 20. Ohtani has focused on his recovery for the entirety of the offseason and the Japanese star assured fans that he is on track.

In a recent appearance on SportsNet LA, Dodgers star Mookie Betts opened up about how he is looking forward to playing with the two-way phenom. Speaking about Ohtani, he said:

“I think we have to continue to stay aggressive. That’s got the boys walking through here. My game plan can’t change. You know, I had to just continue to do the same thing, which is getting on base. I mean, it’s going to be a blessing, and a lot of fun, batting in front of him and seeing all that he’s gonna do.”

Shohei Ohtani is going to bat 3rd for the Dodgers

During Saturday’s Fan Fest at the Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Shohei Ohtani will be placed third in the lineup. The Japanese phenom went on to affirm that he is on his way to recovery and is fit enough to be a part of the lineup.

Shohei Ohtani has placed himself among the greatest players in MLB in the last six years. However, while being a part of the Los Angeles Angels, the 2x AL MVP didn’t make it to the postseason even once. During his Dodgers journey, the two-way star hopes to realize his dream of being a World Series winner.

Expectations have never been higher among Dodgers fans following their billion dollar offseason spending spree. The team’s top brass have certainly done its job. Now, it’s up to the players to deliver.

