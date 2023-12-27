"It's got a chance to be a special lineup" - Additions of Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo have filled Aaron Boone with high hopes for Yankees' 2024 offense

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is eager to start the season after acquiring names like Juan Soto , Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo . The two sluggers should help boost the team's offense, which struggled at times during the 2023 season.

Soto was acquired alongside Grisham in a trade with the Padres for Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, Drew Thorpe and Kyle Higashioka. Verdugo was acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice.

Boone has already started putting together his prospective batting order in anticipation of the 2024 season. MLB insider Bryan Hoch reported that Boone sees a lot of potential in the team's offense.

"If we couple it with reasonable health around (Soto) and some guys returning to form, then it's got a chance to be a special lineup," Boone said.

Juan Soto is one of the game's most promising hitters. He will take much of the pressure off Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.

Soto had a great 2023 season with the Padres. He appeared in all 162 regular season games, hitting .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs and a league-leading 132 walks.

Alex Verdugo is no slouch, either. He appeared in 142 games with the Red Sox last season, hitting .264/.324/.421 with 13 home runs, which tied a career-high.

With the additions of Alex Verdugop and Juan Soto, Aaron Boone can spice up the Yankees' batting order

With the additions of Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto, Aaron Boone and the Yankees can nearly split their batting order with righties and lefties. It will be tough for opposing teams to construct a pitching staff that can shut the team down.

The Bronx Bombers can hurt teams in a variety of ways. Before this season, much of the team's offense came from power on the right side. Now, the Yanks can hurt teams with walks or making contact alongside the massive power their lineup boasts.

One thing that will be under a microscope is the team's starting pitching. It was an area in which the team struggled during points of last season. The Yankees will need their group of starters to stay and remain healthy.

The Yankees' lineup looks more like a World Series contender than it did in recent years. As long as the team can stay healthy, this organization has a lot of potential.

