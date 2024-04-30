"It’s just frustrating, but we’ll get through it” – An emotional Mike Trout addresses media as 3x MVP slated to undergo knee surgery for torn meniscus

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was off to a solid start to the 2024 season. He currently has 10 home runs, tying Baltimore Orioles slugger Gunnar Henderson for most homers this year.

Trout is coming off a season where he missed 89 games after fracturing his hamate bone and was looking to stay healthy this season. However, the slugger will be making his way back to the IL.

Trout is experiencing a torn left meniscus, which will require surgery. The surgery is not expected to be season-ending, but it surely is taking its toll on the captain of the Halos.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's just frustrating, but we'll get through it," - stated Mike Trout.

Expand Tweet

An emotional Trout spoke with reporters about the injury. He went on to explain when he believes he first experienced the injury, which was in the third inning during Monday's comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Third inning, after the inning was over, I was running into the dugout, and I felt a little bit of an ache in my knee" - said Trout.

A Tuesday MRI would later reveal the significance of the injury. While the surgery is not expected to be season-ending, there is no telling when Trout could return to the lineup.

Looking back at Mike Trout's injury history

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout (Image via USA Today)

Injuries have plagued Mike Trout's career as of late. It has been hard for one of the best players in the league to stay healthy and not miss a significant portion of the season.

In 2019, Trout saw his season end early after having surgery on his right foot to remove Morton's neuroma. During the 2020 season, he would remain healthy, but injuries would catch up to him in 2021.

Expand Tweet

During the 2021 season, Trout would only play 36 games due to a calf and a groin issue. Despite a relatively healthy 2022 season, injuries would come back to haunt him after fracturing his hamate bone following a swing attempt. It led to surgery where he would miss 82 games.

Now, he is dealing with a torn meniscus. The injury is a huge blow to the Angels, especially now that they do not have Shohei Ohtani anymore. It will likely take a miracle for this team to stay in contention in the American League West with Trout out.

It could be another long season for the Halos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback