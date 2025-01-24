"It's not just me, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman" - Mookie Betts says baseball is a team game, points to $700M star's Angels stint with Mike Trout

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts doesn't think that having big stars together on a team could make much of a difference in baseball since it's a team game and said the team's the most important thing to think about to win a game. In the latest episode of ALL THE SMOKE released on Thursday, Betts shared his thoughts about his teammates Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

The co-host Stephen Jackson asked Betts about the last time he saw two big players like him and Ohtani on the same team playing together. Betts in response referenced Ohtani's previous tenure with the Los Angeles Angels as the $700M star (per ESPN) played alongside the Angels star Mike Trout.

Betts said he doesn't think that having two great stars on a team could help win games.

"I mean, when he was, him [Ohtani] and Trout were on the team together, you know, that was, you know. Yeah, that was true. But I mean, that, that kind of lets you know, like, it's not even just me, Ohtani, Freddie, it's like the rest of the guys. You just like anything else, you need to, you really need a whole team to win," Betts said. [6:40 onwards]

Mookie Betts is excited to give a warm welcome to his new teammate Roki Sasaki

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the sweepstakes for the young Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, and he's now become a teammate of Betts. Sasaki was unveiled by the Dodgers this week and Betts said he was waiting to get in touch with his new teammate.

The Dodgers posted a reel of Sasaki on Wednesday on Instagram where the pitcher introduced himself in Japanese to Dodgers fans.

The video attracted a lot of attention from fans. Dodgers star Betts also commented on the post.

"I can't wait to take you to get milkshakes!!!" he wrote.

In the video, Roki Sasaki stated that he was quite happy to be a Dodger and introduced himself to all the fans outside his country. He also mentioned that he's quite excited to meet his new teammates and start a new journey with them. At the end, he concluded the video with the chant 'Go Dodgers!'.

