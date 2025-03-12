The Washington Nationals thought they had a player for life when they drafted Bryce Harper with the first overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. However, they were not able to hold onto him.

Harper reached free agency in 2019 and signed a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The two sides agreed on a 13-year, $330 million deal with zero opt-out clauses.

When he returned to Washington, the place where it all started for him, he did not receive a warm welcome. He was hit by a barrage of hecklers who were angry to see him leave, via CBS Sports Philadelphia.

"They were fine all game talking about myself and things like that. I mean, I get it everywhere I go. It's nothing new, but the last inning, it's just not right. It's just not right," said Harper.

It got to a point where Harper even turned around during the game and responded to them. However, he has quickly learned that he cannot make everyone happy, especially as a professional athlete.

"That's a part of sports. I guess that's what it is nowadays," he added.

Harper is not the first or the last player to get hit by the nastiness of opposing fans. As he said, it is part of the game.

Bryce Harper reveals he owes a lot to the city of Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (Photo via IMAGN)

While Bryce Harper has had bouts with hecklers, he knows he has a ton of fans who love him. As a member of the Phillies, he plays for one of the most dedicated fan bases, and he knows it.

"I've got 60,000 fans up in Philly that appreciate me as a player and appreciate me as an individual and my family as well. I owe a lot to those people up there in Philly because they show up for me every single night," said Harper.

Harper has captured the fans' hearts, and there is no denying it. In 2024, the slugger came in second place, right behind Shohei Ohtani, in terms of MLB jersey sales.

To show his appreciation to the club and the fanbase, Harper recently got a new tattoo. It depicts the Phillie Phanitic riding an ATV, signaling his love for the organization, the fans and the fun-loving mascot.

