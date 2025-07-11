“It’s just tough how it ended” - Aaron Judge breaks silence on DJ LeMahieu’s departure from Yankee clubhouse

A day after New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone designated DJ LeMahieu to the bench, his time in the Bronx came to an unofficial halt. On Wednesday, the team announced that they are letting him go before the July 31 trade deadline.

LeMahieu had been struggling due to his injuries over the past couple of years. The player himself wasn’t unaware of his condition, but the drive to be on the field with his team, donning the pinstripes, was just greater.

This has also been backed by Aaron Judge, who said there was nothing more than baseball in DJ LeMahieu’s life. It’s all he ever wanted to talk about and be with the team.

“The injuries definitely bothered him, just because he wanted to be out there and he wanted to perform", Judge said per the New York Post. "He wanted to be there for the team, be there for all of us. When he couldn’t physically do that, that definitely hurt him.

“Because he cared about the team. He hated missing games, hated not being there for us. It’s just tough how it ended, but we’re definitely going to miss him here.”

LeMahieu would often be seen entering the Yankees' lockeroom with a dirt-covered jersey. Judge said it was all due to his “diving, sliding all over the field.” It wasn’t a sudden habit that he picked up, but something he has been doing since his LSU days.

Aaron Judge further praised the former baseman, noting that the Yankees wouldn’t have gotten to where they are if not for him. Judge recalled all the playoff runs they’ve made with him. When asked how it felt to learn about LeMahieu’s departure, Judge said, “It wasn’t great.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone opens up on DJ LeMahieu’s release

DJ LeMahieu [Source: Imagn]

The New York Yankees announced that they’ve let go of DJ LeMahieu, with $22 million remaining in his $90 million contract. On Thursday, manager Aaron Boone spoke about the veteran's departure.

“It’s been a tough couple days, some hard conversations and then ultimately coming to this decision, obviously not easy for what’s been a great player,” Aaron Boone said per The Athletic. “He’s done a lot of great things for this organization, but in the end, I feel like this is the right thing to do at this time.”

As of now, Jorbit Vivas has been moved to the roster lineup. The Yankees envision a third-base setup of players, including Vivas, Oswald Peraza and JC Escarra. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has moved to 2B. The team will look into further player options in the upcoming trade deadline.

