“It was time”, “Great Yankee” - Fans wish DJ LeMahieu a bittersweet farewell as Yankees DFA long-term veteran

The New York Yankees bid a bittersweet farewell to their veteran DJ LeMahieu after position problems arose. The 36-year-old revealed that it was difficult for him to continue playing at third base, leaving him with limited options with the pinstripes.

Following his return from IL in mid-May, LeMahieu started as a second baseman. However, Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s shoulder issues and role adjustment led the team to make a “hard decision”.

“I made the decision that I thought was best for us as we move forward,” Yankees executive Brian Cashman said. “He’s a great player, he’s a great person. He’s done great things here. Obviously, the last few years have not been what he or we hoped for here, but that’s also part of the game.”

Lots of well wishes have been pouring in for LeMahieu on social media since the news was released. One fan noted on X (formerly known as Twitter),

“Great Yankee. Sad to see him go, but it’s time.”

“It was time,” another penned.

“We will always remember his best moment!” one X user said.

“Good luck moving forward,” one more noted.

“You were a literal machine in 2019-2020,” MLB insider Mike Salvatore penned.

“Sad to see DJ go, but was definitely a necessary move. Wish him the best!” another said.

“Thanks for a couple of great years,” one more added.

Just a day earlier, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Chisholm Jr. will be moving from 3B to second base, and LeMahieu will be benched. On Tuesday, Boone added that the veteran didn’t take the news in a great spirit, but was ready to play third base if the Yankees asked him to.

However, the team decided to move on and find suitable players in the upcoming trade deadline. DJ LeMahieu was reportedly hesitant to play 3B since the offseason, but never publicly voiced his opinion until his calf injury.

What’s next for the Yankees after DFA’ing veteran DJ LeMahieu?

DJ LeMahieu in action for the New York Yankees [Source: Imagn]

The team can now either trade DJ LeMahieu or place him on unconditional leave. Following this move, the New York Yankees recalled infielder Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A.

In the upcoming days, a lineup of Vivas, JC Escarra and Oswald Peraza could be seen for the third base position, according to Aaron Boone. LeMahieu is still owed $22 million by the Yankees, including $15 million for 2026 following his six-year, $90 million deal in 2020.

