“It’s mad disrespectful to my man” - Red Sox’s Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend Madalana fires back at fan DMs with blunt reply

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, is setting her relationship boundaries loud and clear when it comes to other men. The girlfriend of Boston Red Sox star reaffirmed her commitment to the pitcher, while slamming a fan.

Madalana conducted a Q&A with her followers on Thursday. One user asked her why she never responds to direct messages, saying:

"Why don’t you even reply to my DMs I’ll never know lol."

Madalana didn’t hold back with her response. She values what she has with Giolito and has no interest in engaging with other men online.

"This cracks me up actually because if you are a man, in my DMs, friend or not, I’m not answering you nor do I owe you a response," she wrote. "It’s mad disrespectful to my man and my relationship. Hope this helps!"

Madalana's Instagram story

Before Madalana, Lucas Giolito was married to his high school sweetheart, Ariana Dubelko-Giolito. The dup got married in December 2018, but in July 2023, they filed for divorce.

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana ranks her choice of MLB ballpark

In another Instagram Q&A, Madalana was asked about the worst MLB stadiums she has been to. Lucas Giolito's girlfriend is not a fan of indoor parks, as she said:

"I don't think I like indoor parks, lol."

She named Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park, Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field and Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park. Another user asked her to give the names of the top five ballparks.

Given Giolito pitches for Boston, it was no brainer for her to start the list with Fenway Park, followed by the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field, the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park and the Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park before naming the park of Red Sox's arch rivals. She named New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium as her fifth choice, even though she "hates to say it."

Madalana's Instagram story

On the baseball front, this season, Lucas Giolito has started 25 games, posting a 10-4 record with a 3.46 ERA and 116 strikeouts.

