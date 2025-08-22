"It's not the New York Yankees" - Ex-Mets GM explains why Aaron Judge's Bronx Bombers are not the biggest threat to Blue Jays in AL East

Steve Phillips believes the Toronto Blue Jays shouldn't fear the Yankees' power batters, led by Aaron Judge, as much as they should worry about another division rival. Currently, the Blue Jays sit atop the division with 74 wins, with the Yankees and Red Sox behind 4.5 and 5 games, respectively.

Notably, the Yankees are the only team this season to hit more than 200 homers. However, Phillips believes the Red Sox pose the biggest threat to the Blue Jays' hopes of topping the AL East.

The 62-year-old, who served as the New York Mets' general manager from 1997 to 2003, shared his views Thursday on TSN's SportsCentre.

"It's not the New York Yankees. For me, it's the Boston Red Sox," Phillips said (Timestamp 3:33). "I think the Yankees don't have the kind of pitching that scares me. I think the Blue Jays can beat them. Sure, they've got some sluggers. Good pitching can shut down good hitting. I'm afraid of the team with the better pitching."

The former Mets GM believes that the Jays would hold off both the Yankees and Red Sox, but pointed out that he was more concerned for Toronto when it came to Boston. He then broke down Boston's rotation in detail.

"Garrett Crochet is a legitimate ace. He's a true Cy Young candidate this year," Phillips said. "Brayan Bello has really emerged as a number two starter. Lucas Giolito, they're three deep in the rotation. With some other, you know, with Walker Buehler and Dustin May, they could go five deep."

The 62-year-old also pointed out that the presence of Aroldis Chapman at the end games is more of a sure thing than anybody the Yankees have in their bullpen.

Ex-Mets GM shares why Red Sox's positional players also threaten Blue Jays

Steven Phillips knows all too well that the Yankees are swinging the bats better this year. Aside from Aaron Judge, who has hit 40 homers, nine Yankees sluggers have hit dingers in double digits. Notably, four of them, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ben Rice, and Trent Grisham, have more than 20.

However, he believes that Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Addison Barger, George Springer, and others can neutralize the bats against the Yankees. He argues that the Boston Red Sox will be more difficult down the stretch, particularly due to their positional players.

"The young position players, they don't know any better," Phillips said (Timestamp 4:30). "They're just out there having fun, playing baseball. They don't know they're not supposed to be great in September. I think that they are a real challenge for everybody if they get to October, but I think the Blue Jays are the better team over the Yankees and over the Boston Red Sox."

Up next for the Blue Jays is a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Meanwhile, the Yankees and Red Sox are in the middle of a four-game set, with Boston taking the opener.

