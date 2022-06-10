“It’s not a Rays game if we don’t make at least one dumb base running play” - Tampa Bay Rays fans vent frustration after Kevin Kiermaier stumbles over first base for an out

The Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals have each had their share of blunders over the past 24 hours.

Last night, Cardinals pitcher T.J. McFarland cost his team a run after forgetting how many outs there were in the sixth inning. The bases were loaded when he picked up a ball hit lazily to the mound. He should've thrown home for the forced out. Instead, he jogged to first, tossed the ball to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and then realized that it was only the inning's second out. It made the game 7-3 for the Rays.

Today, it was the Rays' turn to make a careless mistake. Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier weakly grounded a ball to first base. Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas gave chase. He tried to scoop the ball up with his glove, but fumbled and knocked it just past the base.

Confused, Kiermaier stutter-stepped and dodged Mikolas, then turned in the direction of second base, keeping himself in play as a baserunner. Mikolas scooped the ball and caught Kiermaier in a short game of tag.

MLB @MLB Ever seen a single that's also 1-unassisted before? Ever seen a single that's also 1-unassisted before? 😲 https://t.co/AqYXHunk53

"Ever seen a single that's also 1-unassisted before?" - MLB

It was one of the weirdest plays you'll ever see.

Twitter reacts to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier overstepping first base and getting tagged out

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is batting just .208 this season.

This user wasn't surprised at all. He's come to expect poor base running decisions on a daily basis from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Mark Del Figgalo @HutchChad @MLB It’s not a Rays game if we don’t make at least one dumb base running play @MLB It’s not a Rays game if we don’t make at least one dumb base running play

As this fan brings up, the Rays have this season's highest total of outs recorded on the base paths. This is becoming a regular occurrence.

Shane @Shans91280604 @MLB Rays have the most outs on the base paths. We’re not phased by this lol @MLB Rays have the most outs on the base paths. We’re not phased by this lol

This user shared a meme depicting how Kiermaier's teammates must have reacted when he returned to the dugout. In reality, it looked like he shook it off easily. Kiermaier and Mikolas gave each other a side hug before he trotted back to the dugout.

UDDA @UDDA_WINNER @MLB Everyone when the runner gets back to the dugout @MLB Everyone when the runner gets back to the dugout https://t.co/wjH6KkNh8m

This user pointed out where Kiermaier went wrong. He turned towards second base to avoid hitting Mikolas, which would've been legal for him to do. Mikolas was on his base path. By turning towards second, Kiermaier kept himself alive as a baserunner.

This user wasn't pleased with the game at all. In their opinion, two-hour games aren't good ones.

Todd Oster @ikeloddster @MLB This game sucks all around! If a game takes less than 2 hrs to play no one is trying. @MLB This game sucks all around! If a game takes less than 2 hrs to play no one is trying.

These next two users got into a small debate. This user thinks Mikolas interfered with Kiermaier.

Mike Knell @Shnellboy @MLB Should’ve been called safe. Fielder interfered didn’t allow him to run through the base @MLB Should’ve been called safe. Fielder interfered didn’t allow him to run through the base

This fan cleared things up by saying that Kiermaier's movement toward second base was the deciding factor for the out.

Garry Sargent @umpire021 @Shnellboy @MLB That's not a rule..runner making an attempt towards second is a rule, hence why he was called out on the tag. @Shnellboy @MLB That's not a rule..runner making an attempt towards second is a rule, hence why he was called out on the tag.

In the end, both players were good sports about it.

The Rays now hit the road for a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far