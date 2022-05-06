"It's something we haven't seen in 100 years, and we may never see it again for another 100 years" - Boston Red Sox veteran heaps otherworldly praise onto Shohei Ohtani after a historic Fenway Park performance by the Japanese sensation

The Los Angeles Angels took two out of three from the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park after Shohei Ohtani dominated on the mound and at the plate. Ohtani got the victory, going seven innings and allowing zero runs while striking out 11 batters.

Shohei Ohtani's performance yesterday at Fenway Park was historic, as he became the first player in nearly 100 years to be a starting pitcher and bat in the top four of a batting lineup.

CBS Sports @CBSSports The last two players to bat fourth or earlier and start on the mound in the same game at Fenway Park:



Babe Ruth

Shohei Ohtani The last two players to bat fourth or earlier and start on the mound in the same game at Fenway Park:Babe RuthShohei Ohtani https://t.co/eH6RnGsqvB

Ohtani's 11 strikeouts made quite the headlines. With this feat, he became the first pitcher in 20 years not to allow a run or walk and to strikeout at least 11 batters.

Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89



@PitchingNinja @Angels #Ohtani Shohei Ohtani is the first pitcher to not allow a run or walk and strike out at least 11 against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park since Mike Mussina on September 2, 2001. Shohei Ohtani is the first pitcher to not allow a run or walk and strike out at least 11 against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park since Mike Mussina on September 2, 2001.@PitchingNinja @Angels #Ohtani

Veteran pitcher Rich Hill of the Boston Red Sox had very high praise for the young superstar, saying that players like him come around once every hundred years.

Rob Bradford @bradfo 'It's something that hasn't happened for 100 years and may not happen for another 100 years' - Rich Hill on Ohtani 'It's something that hasn't happened for 100 years and may not happen for another 100 years' - Rich Hill on Ohtani

While Ohtani was brilliant behind the mound, he also went 2-4 at the plate with one RBI.

Above are the highlights from Ohtani's historic day.

Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles Angels dominate Red Sox at Fenway

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox

The Los Angeles Angels finished up a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox and won the rubbermatch of the series by a score of 8-0.

Slugging first baseman Jared Walsh belted out his fourth home run of the season and got things started for the Angels in the top of the seventh inning in a scoreless game at the time.

MLB @MLB Jared Walsh homers for the second straight game! Jared Walsh homers for the second straight game! https://t.co/2zOtHjPvyJ

The Angels added five more runs in the top of the eighth inning to make it a 7-0 game, and then Brandon Marsh came up to the plate in the ninth inning and hit a home run of his own.

MLB HR Videos @MLBHRVideos Brandon Marsh - Los Angeles Angels (3) Brandon Marsh - Los Angeles Angels (3) https://t.co/GAWFvNRr6r

The Angels pitching kept the Red Sox bats cold all day, and the final score ended up being 8-0. The Angels improved their record to 17-10, while the Red Sox now sit at a disappointing 10-16.

What's on Tap?

The Angels open up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals tonight as they look to make it three wins in a row. The Boston Red Sox play host to the Chicago White Sox in a critical series to start the season. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball Page.

