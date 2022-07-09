"It's been a year since I've pitched in a Major League Baseball game" - New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom treads carefully in rehab as return inches closer

It has been over a year since Jacob deGrom last pitched in a major league game for the New York Mets. The All-Star pitcher's recovery is progressing on schedule, and he seems to be gaining confidence with every outing.

On Friday, deGrom started his second game for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets. He completed three innings with six strikeouts, no earned runs, no walks and allowed just three hits against the Daytona Tortugas. This was his second rehab start in a week, and fans will be optimistic about his development since returning to the mound.

"It's been a year since I've pitched in a Major League Baseball game, so I'm definitely ready to be out there," said deGrom

The 34-year-old starting pitcher last pitched for the Mets on July 7, 2021. He started only 15 games in 2021 before forearm and elbow injuries placed him on the sidelines.

The nagging injuries continued all the way through the first half of 2022, with deGrom suffering a stress reaction in his right scapula.

There is no questioning deGrom's talent on the mound. He is a two-time National League Cy Young winner (2018, 2019), a four-time All-Star (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021) and won the NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Over eight seasons in the majors, de Grom has a 77-53 record with a 2.50 ERA and 1505 strikeouts.

"Jacob deGrom’s Final Line in his second rehab start: #LGM 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K, 36 Pitches. (29 Strikes) deGrom topped at 101 MPH. #LGM" - GENY Mets Report

The New York Mets are currently 52-32 with the second-best record in the National League. They lead the Atlanta Braves by 2.5 games and the Philadelphia Phillies by seven games.

While deGrom seems eager to return, it may be wise for Buck Showalter and the high-flying Mets to slowly ease him back into the lineup.

Jacob deGrom walks off the field with right shoulder tightness against the Chicago Cubs

Fellow Cy Young winner Max Scherzer recently returned from injury. He pitched a gem on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, striking out 11 hitters and allowing only two hits.

Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker round out one of the most talented rotations in the majors.

"The Mets are just a few weeks away from deGrom-Scherzer-Bassitt-Walker-Carrasco." - Jack Ramsey

When healthy, Jacob deGrom will be a valuable addition to an already talented New York Mets team.

It's natural for fans to be excited, but let's remember that he has only thrown a total of 60 pitches since his return. It will take a few more weeks before we hopefully see one of baseball's great talents back on the mound.

