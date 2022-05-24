“It would be stupid to let a guy like that go” - David Ortiz rips into rumors of Boston Red Sox trading Xander Bogaerts

Over the past couple of weeks, trade rumors have surrounded Boston Red Sox star outfielder Xander Bogaerts. Now, David Ortiz is weighing in. Here's a small hint: He's not a fan of them.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .325 with 49 hits over 151 at bats this season. His four home runs and 17 RBIs may not compare to players like Mike Trout and Bryce Harper, but his average outdoes both of them. He also owns an excellent on-base plus slugging percentage of .842. He's one of the league's best players, and he's in the middle of his prime.

Instead of enjoying the ride, the Boston Red Sox are considering trading Bogaerts. Due to a brutal season start, they're fourth place in the American League East division. They hold a losing record of 19-22, but they've been turning it around lately. They're 8-2 in their last 10 games.

There's a good chance that the Red Sox will stop considering trading the 29-year-old now that the team is turning things around. He'd be a pivotal piece in a playoff run. If the Boston Red Sox decide to sell him high at the trade deadline, there will be some angry fans. Namely, David Ortiz.

David Ortiz rips into rumours of Boston Red Sox trading Xander Bogaerts

David Ortiz thinks the Boston Red Sox would be stupid trading Xander Bogaerts.

MLB fans know David Ortiz as Big Papi, the slugger who crushed 541 home runs over the course of his illustrious 20-year career. He played in the All-Star game 10 times, and his career OPS is a whopping .931. Eight years after retiring, he's still a relevant voice in the baseball world.

Addressing the Bogaerts trade rumors, David Ortiz says the Boston Red Sox would be stupid to trade the three-time All-Star.

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo David Ortiz didn’t hold back when asked about Xander Bogaerts’ contract situation: “It would be stupid to let a guy like that go.”



More to come… David Ortiz didn’t hold back when asked about Xander Bogaerts’ contract situation: “It would be stupid to let a guy like that go.” More to come…

"David Ortiz didn’t hold back when asked about Xander Bogaerts’ contract situation: 'It would be stupid to let a guy like that go.' More to come…" - @ Chris Cotillo

Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo reported that Ortiz began with those words, and then continued with these.

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo David Ortiz didn’t hold back when asked about Xander Bogaerts’ contract situation: “It would be stupid to let a guy like that go.”



More to come… David Ortiz didn’t hold back when asked about Xander Bogaerts’ contract situation: “It would be stupid to let a guy like that go.” More to come… Ortiz: It would be stupid to let a guy like that go, to be honest with you. I played with Bogey for a long time and Bogaerts is the perfect player for any organization. He will represent this organization on and off the field. So that conversation needs to take place at any time. twitter.com/ChrisCotillo/s… Ortiz: It would be stupid to let a guy like that go, to be honest with you. I played with Bogey for a long time and Bogaerts is the perfect player for any organization. He will represent this organization on and off the field. So that conversation needs to take place at any time. twitter.com/ChrisCotillo/s…

"Ortiz: It would be stupid to let a guy like that go, to be honest with you. I played with Bogey for a long time and Bogaerts is the perfect player for any organization. He will represent this organization on and off the field. So that conversation needs to take place at any time." - @ Chris Cotillo

Ortiz played with Bogaerts for several years and has witnessed the rare talent first-hand. Now that the Red Sox are turning things around, there's a good chance Boston will put a hold on trade considerations.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt