"It turned out to be the blow of the day" - Aaron Boone highlights Giancarlo Stanton’s grand slam in Yankees' powerful offensive display

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton's offensive prowess was on full display in Sunday's 8-3 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Yankee Stadium.

In the third inning against Bowden Francis, Stanton launched a grand slam and helped the Yankees score five runs early on. Statcast noted the exit velocity off the bat to be 110.6 mph, with the ball sailing 417 foot to the stands. It was Stanton's 11th career grandslam and second home run this season.

Entering the game, Giancarlo Stanton was only hitting .125 and fanning out 13 times in 24 plate appearances. However, manager Aaron Boone, noting his struggle, said that in the last couple of days, Stanton had been getting good swings and results.

“Guys had really good at-bats in front of (Stanton) to set that situation up,” manager Aaron Boone said.

“He got a pitch that he didn’t miss. It turned out to be the blow of the day. G has been in the at-bats all year; just not getting the results yet, with some swing-and-miss in there. The last couple of days, it’s good to get some results.”

Giancarlo Stanton grinding out in training to get good results

After the game, Giancarlo Stanton said that he has been spending time in the batting cage to improve his swing.

“I’ve been able to stay more in my legs,” Stanton said. “It’s good. Over and over again, game after game, just continue to have good at-bats. Put all four or five of them together, not just one or two, and good things will continue to happen.”

After Sunday's game, the Yankees improved to 8-2, tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the best record in the majors.

“We’ve been able to win games in different ways,” Boone said. “In a lot of ways, I don’t even feel like we’re totally clicking offensively yet. We’re doing what we need to do.”

The Yankees next start their three game home series on Monday against the Miami Marlins.

