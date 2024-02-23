J.D. Martinez Rumors: Veteran hitter reportedly 'didn't want to go' to the Giants, AL West team emerging as a 'potential fit'

In an interesting revelation, J.D. Martinez was offered by the San Francisco Giants before they eventually signed Jorge Soler, per Jon Heyman's New York Post report.

As per the rumors, Martinez didn't want to play for the Giants. Heyman hinted at the Texas Rangers, who could be a 'potential fit' for Martinez.

"The world champions have been slowed by their local TV issue, which remains somewhat unresolved," Heyman said.

"They’d like to bring back (Jordan Montgomery), and the belief is he’d like to return to the team he helped win its first World Series. They seek a reliever (David Robertson is a target) and could use a DH. J.D. Martinez could fit if they get the funds."

Despite Martinez predominantly playing for the DH spot, he still has a lot of good slugging years left. In 2023, playing for the Dodgers, he hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Other potential landing spots for J.D. Martinez

Being a 36-year-old hitter has its downsides, as teams move on quickly to give the platform to other prospects. That's something possibly happening to J.D. Martinez as he awaits a major league contract.

After their former MVP Shohei Ohtani headed to free agency, the Angels don't have much firepower left apart from Mike Trout. Meanwhile, Rendon hasn't been healthy enough to play over 58 games this season since being signed in 2019. So, Martinez's services on a short-term deal are favorable for the Anaheim club.

However, not a lot of activity has been seen from the Halos, suggesting that they will mostly rotate Rendon and Trout at the DH spot.

Martinez has often been tied with the New York Mets this winter, but discussions haven't really materialized. The Athletics' Will Sammon reckons the club is weighing their options at the DH spot and is also on the lookout for how they can bring 24-year-old Mark Vientos into the contending lineup soon.

Other long-shot possibilities include the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.

