J.P. Crawford's sister Eliza embraces sunshine energy with chic bikini looks in Hawaii

The Seattle Mariners and shortstop J.P. Crawford have enjoyed a strong 2025 season. The AL West outfit is currently battling rivals, the Houston Astros, for top spot in their division.While Crawford is fully focused on baseball at this crucial juncture of the regular season, his older sister, Eliza, has been enjoying the sights and sounds of the Hawaiian capital, Honolulu.On Saturday, she shared a series of snaps from her scenic getaway, sporting several chic bikini looks.&quot;Made for the sun, views, &amp; beaches ☀️🏝️&quot; Eliza Crawford captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen not enjoying her time traveling the world, Eliza Crawford spends a lot of her time in batting cages, just like her brother. Playing softball for Lakewood High School and California State University, Fullerton, Eliza is now a softball coach.A passion for sports seems to run in the Crawford family. J.P. and Eliza's dad, Larry, was a former professional football player who earned four All-Star selections in the CFL, while their mother, Beth, also received a scholarship to play volleyball in college.J.P. Crawford's sister, Eliza, helped him hone his skills when he was young, and is now her brother's biggest fanPer sources, Eliza Crawford, a passionate softball player herself, played a crucial role in helping J.P. discover his passion for baseball.As his sister headed to batting practice with her high-school softball team, J.P. Crawford often tagged along. As he began to develop a passion for the sport, Eliza helped him work on his skills and encouraged him to keep working on his craft. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThose efforts appear to have paid off, as J.P. Crawford is now a well-established big league baseball player. Having begun his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, the shortstop is now a fan favorite in Seattle, where he has plied his trade since 2020.Just like it was back in the day, Eliza Crawford continues to be her brother's biggest supporter and is often spotted cheering for J.P. at T-Mobile Park.