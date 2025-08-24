  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • J.P. Crawford's sister Eliza embraces sunshine energy with chic bikini looks in Hawaii

J.P. Crawford's sister Eliza embraces sunshine energy with chic bikini looks in Hawaii

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 24, 2025 23:16 GMT
J.P. Crawford with his sister, Eliza (Images from - Instagram.com/@elizacrawford)
J.P. Crawford with his sister, Eliza (Images from - Instagram.com/@elizacrawford)

The Seattle Mariners and shortstop J.P. Crawford have enjoyed a strong 2025 season. The AL West outfit is currently battling rivals, the Houston Astros, for top spot in their division.

Ad

While Crawford is fully focused on baseball at this crucial juncture of the regular season, his older sister, Eliza, has been enjoying the sights and sounds of the Hawaiian capital, Honolulu.

On Saturday, she shared a series of snaps from her scenic getaway, sporting several chic bikini looks.

"Made for the sun, views, & beaches ☀️🏝️" Eliza Crawford captioned her Instagram post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When not enjoying her time traveling the world, Eliza Crawford spends a lot of her time in batting cages, just like her brother. Playing softball for Lakewood High School and California State University, Fullerton, Eliza is now a softball coach.

A passion for sports seems to run in the Crawford family. J.P. and Eliza's dad, Larry, was a former professional football player who earned four All-Star selections in the CFL, while their mother, Beth, also received a scholarship to play volleyball in college.

Ad

J.P. Crawford's sister, Eliza, helped him hone his skills when he was young, and is now her brother's biggest fan

Per sources, Eliza Crawford, a passionate softball player herself, played a crucial role in helping J.P. discover his passion for baseball.

As his sister headed to batting practice with her high-school softball team, J.P. Crawford often tagged along. As he began to develop a passion for the sport, Eliza helped him work on his skills and encouraged him to keep working on his craft.

Ad
Ad

Those efforts appear to have paid off, as J.P. Crawford is now a well-established big league baseball player. Having begun his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, the shortstop is now a fan favorite in Seattle, where he has plied his trade since 2020.

Just like it was back in the day, Eliza Crawford continues to be her brother's biggest supporter and is often spotted cheering for J.P. at T-Mobile Park.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications