J.T. Realmuto compares Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez to Zack Wheeler, reveals key differences and similarities

Veteran Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto had a relatively down year last season after seeing less team behind the plate due to a knee injury concern early in the 2024 season.

Despite missing some time behind the plate, Realmuto was as reliable as ever, navigating well with a rotation featuring All-Star starters Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Zack Wheeler.

In a recent conversation with Ruben Amaro Jr., Jim Salisbury and Todd Zolecki on "The Phillies Show," the All-Star catcher shared the similarities and differences between the three starters. He said (23:27 onwards):

"Aaron Nola is a bit more cerebral with his pregame approach. He loves to watch videos and look at the numbers. I think our meeting with him before the game takes quite a while, probably our longest meeting because he talks a lot because he's already watched quite a bit of video, and he knows how he wants to attack these guys. It's the same thing going through games, he doesn't shake much, but we'll have conversations about how we want to attack the next guy.

"He likes to think about that a little more probably than Zach Wheeler does and Ranger Suarez is a little similar to that, like he doesn't say a lot. He doesn't think a lot, he doesn't shake, he's just up there trying to execute. He's kind of the same as Zach, he's very relaxed in the meetings. When he's on the mound you got to see it, he's calm at all times, He doesn't say a whole lot, just listens, and then goes out and dominates. So he's a lot of fun to work with too."

While all three starters were solid for the Phillies last season, Zach Wheeler stood out with his career-best 2.57 ERA in 200 innings pitched with a 16-7 record. His dominance earned him a place among the three finalists for the NL Cy Young Award.

However, the 34-year-old finished second in the Cy Young voting for a second time in his career as he was beaten to the prestigious accolade by Atlanta Braves' veteran ace Chris Sale.

J.T. Realmuto not big on suggestions of workload management

Following a sluggish start to the 2024 season that saw him miss several games, there has been a suggestion of managing J.T. Realmuto's workload to ensure his health.

However, the three-time All-Star, who will be turning 34 in March, isn't big on the idea of resting. He remarked that his injury wasn't down to his catching and it was the first time he had such an injury.

He said on the same podcast (29:30 onwards):

"I've been healthy pretty much my whole career. Last year was the first year I haven't caught, whatever, 130 games. And it's not like I got hurt because I was being overcaught. I got hurt in May in a rainy game when I hit a triple and was legging a triple out and tweaked my leg around second base.

"If I was grinding through a season and it was August and wear and tear and then I was getting hurt, I would get the 'Hey, let's play less.' But for me, my body feels as good right now as it ever has. Like I don't feel like I'm getting old."

Despite dismissing the narrative, the veteran catcher is open to having conversations with Phillies manager Rob Thomson to ensure his health and productivity.

