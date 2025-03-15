  • home icon
J.T. Realmuto's wife Lexi drops 3-word reaction as Zach Eflin is adorably announced to be Orioles' opening day starter by his family 

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Mar 15, 2025 11:34 GMT
J.T. Realmuto with his family (L), Zach Eflin with his family (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@ltrealmuto, Instagram.com/@loefilin)

On Friday, Philadelhpia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto's wife, Lexi, reacted to a video featuring Baltimore Orioles' starting pithcer, Zach Eflin.

J.T. Realmuto and Zach Eflin spent four seasons together in the Phillies' colors, forming quite a strong friendship. It appears their families also share a similar bond off the pitch.

Set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Center for their opening game of the 2025 season, the Baltimore Orioles took to Instagram to share an aborable video of Eflin being informed by his wife, Lauren, and daughters Ashton, Austen and Hallie that he will be the opening day starting pitcher. The Instagram post was captioned:

"Zach got the news from his girls 🥹"
Re-sharing the clip to her own Instagram story, Lexi Realmuto dropped a three-word reaction.

"Let's go Z! ❤️🥹" Lexi Realmuto captioned her Instagram story.
Screenshot of Lexi Realmuto's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ltrealmuto IG Stories)

J.T. Realmuto and wife Lexi head to Guatemala to take part in humanitarian work for International Justice Mission

While most major leaguers spent the offseason months enjoying some well-deserved time off, catcher J.T. Realmuto and his better half, Lexi, jetted off to Guatemala to do their bit for the International Justice Mission.

The IJM took to Instagram to share a clip featuring J.T Realmuto and his wife, Lexi, in late Janurary. The post was captioned:

"Diving deep into the heart of Guatemala 🇬🇹 Our incredible Team Freedom athletes and influencers had a chance to get close to our work by connecting with our IJM Guatemala staff and Survivor leaders and gaining insight into our collaboration with local governments and partners to protect women and children from violence."
"From witnessing survivor resilience to spreading joy through simple acts like baseball games and crafting bouquets for hospital families, they reminded us that hope thrives when we come together. 💙" the caption continued.

The International Justice Mission, founded in 1997 by lawyer Gary Haugen, is a non-profit organization that works to combat human trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
