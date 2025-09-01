Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha vibes in a chic bohemian outfit during her dolphin-spotting trip to Florida's New Smyrna Beach

Since making his big league debut on June 3, Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals has established himself as one of the most exciting talents. The youngster is preparing for a return after missing over a month of action due to a hamstring strain he picked up in late July.

While Jac is working hard with his coaches and trainers to recover, his sister, Samantha, is enjoying a vacation in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Along with its picturesque beaches, the city is renowned as an extremely popular destination to spot dolphins.

Samantha shared a photo from her trip on her Instagram story on Sunday. Sporting a chic bohemian outfit, she appeared to be standing on a pier.

Screenshot of Samantha Caglianone's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@sam.caglianone IG Stories)

With dolphins living off the city's coast, thousands of tourists visit every year, hoping to catch a glimpse of the majestic animals, which are quite accustomed to coexisting with humans. While they can be spotted close to the coast from the pier, heading into slightly deeper waters on a boat gives the best chance of spotting them in their natural habitat.

It's not just dolphins that inhabit the waters of New Smyrna Beach. Some tourists have also come across killer whales and manatees.

Just like Jac Caglianone, his sister, Samantha, was also quite an athlete while growing up

Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, Jac Caglianone and his sister, Samantha, were encouraged to play sports by their parents, Jeff and Johanne, from an early age.

As a result, Jac Caglianone developed a passion for baseball, and he decided to pursue it professionally. After graduating from Henry B. Plant High School, he played college baseball for the University of Florida before the Kansas City Royals selected him as the sixth pick in the 2024 MLB draft.

Samantha, on the other hand, displayed volleyball skills, excelling at the sport throughout high school. However, she chose not to play in college, focusing on a career in law instead. Having pursued a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government from Florida State University, she is now working as a legal assistant at Caglianone, Miller and Zaifert.

