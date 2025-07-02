Jack Flaherty salutes Detroit for pushing back strongly against Fevers star Sophie Cunningham’s insensitive and controversial remarks

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty weighed in on the controversial recent comments made by Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.
The comments in question were made on Tuesday, when Cunningham claimed the WNBA's plans to expand into cities such as Detroit and Cleveland may not be successful. According to reports, Detroit's very own WNBA team is set to begin competing in 2029.
Reacting to Cunningham's comments, the city of Detroit's social media account clapped back, reminding her of the success that their previous WNBA franchise, the Detroit Shock, enjoyed in their heyday. Founded in 1998, the Detroit Shock won three championships in only ten years before they relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in October of 2009.
Jack Flaherty shared a post to his Instagram story on Wednesday, supporting Detroit's strong response to Cunningham's comments, summing up his feelings towards Motor City with an emoji.
"Detroit 🫡" Jack Flaherty captioned his Instagram story
The love Detroit bestows upon its athletes is something Flaherty has felt firsthand. Having initially joined the Detroit Tigers in December of 2023, before leaving via a trade seven months later, he is now in the midst of his second stint at Comerica Park, where he is a firm fan favorite.
Jack Flaherty could end the year with his second World Series title in two years
Having made the move to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, Jack Flaherty ended up playing a pivotal role in the Dodgers' World Series triumph, with Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw missing the postseason with injuries.
With his first-ever World Series win under his belt, Flaherty is now back in Detroit and is a key part of A.J. Hinch's pitching rotation alongside the likes of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.
At the moment, the Tigers enjoy a commanding lead atop the American League Central and boast the best record in the AL as a whole. Looking at their performances so far, it is by no means a stretch to say they may be favorites to win the pennant, as it stands.
If they are to eventually make it that far, Jack Flaherty, with all his postseason experience, is sure to play a crucial role, and maybe lift the World Series title for a second year in a row as a reward.