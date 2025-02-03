Jack Flaherty stirs debate with "Fernando Tatis Jr. for Bryce Harper" take on Luka Doncic - Anthony Davis trade

Right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty caused quite a sensation on social media with his reaction to the shock NBA trade swap that saw Denver Nuggets superstar Luka Doncic move to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Anthony Davis. The 2024 World Series winner compared the trade in MLB terms as an exchange to get Bryce Harper for Fernando Tatis Jr.

Jack Flaherty stirred a debate among sports fans with his comparison on X before Dugout Report posted that he had subsequently deleted the tweet. The fans responded with their opinion of the comparison in a social media update from the Talkin' Baseball podcast.

On Sunday, 25-year-old guard Luka Doncic was shipped by the Denver Nuggets to the Los Angeles Lakers for 31-year-old center Anthony Davis in a complex three-way trade deal that also involved the Utah Jazz, sending shockwaves around the country. It is one of the most significant yet unexpected moves in the recent history of the game, the first time that two All-NBA players were traded midseason.

Meanwhile, the Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker sent out a tweet asking how to make sense of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade in MLB terms. Jack Flaherty offered his response by comparing it to a swap between 26-year-old San Diego Padres All-Star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and 32-year-old Philadelphia Phillies veteran superstar Bryce Harper.

Some fans felt the comparison from Jack Flaherty was quite appropriate.

"That's actually pretty good," replied one fan.

"That's pretty spot on," agreeed another fan

"Jack nailed it," wrote another fan.

A few others thought Flaherty did not get it right.

"This isn't comparable," said one fan.

"This is a terrible comparision," said one fan.

"Is this the worst comparison ever?" asked one fan.

Doncic is a five-time All-Star and, like Tatis Jr., is one of the biggest overseas superstars of his league. The Slovenian has also made the All-NBA 1st team on five occasions. Davis, a 10-time All-Star, was a highly touted teenage prodigy like Harper who has been able to successfully fulfill his potential.

Jack Flaherty returns to the Tigers

Jack Flaherty returns to the Detroit Tigers on a two-year deal (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jack Flaherty is finally off the free agent market after agreeing to return to the Detroit Tigers on a reported two-year, $35 million deal on Sunday evening. Flaherty had signed a one-year deal with the Tigers last year and enjoyed an impressive spell with the team before he was traded at the deadline.

The Los Angeles Dodgers brought in Flaherty to bolster their depleted starting rotation. He went on to play a crucial role for the team down the stretch to help them win the World Series.

Overall, Flaherty made 28 starts during the regular season and posted a 13-7 record with 162.0 innings, a 3.17 ERA, and 194 strikeouts.

