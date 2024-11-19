"Jackson Chourio has higher ceiling, Jackson Merrill is perennial All-Star" - MLB insider gives MVP cap for duo post NL ROY defeat to Paul Skenes

MLB insider Matt Snyder reckons Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is a worthy winner of the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, finishing ahead of Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres and Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Snyder said that Merrill and Chourio were also deserving of that accolade and that both young outfielders are destined to be future superstars. However, Snyder reckons Chourio may have a slightly greater prospect for development than Merrill due to being younger.

"All three guys were unbelieveable," Snyder said. "I think, maybe Chourio has a little higher ceiling, but I think that Jackson Merrill is going to be a perennial All-Star, one of the best players in baseball for a long time. The Padres have a gem, just as the Pirates do with Paul Skenes and the Brewers do with Jackson Chourio.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the ceiling for both these guys is MVP at some point," he added. "But I don't think either of them will actually win one."

Skenes earned more than two-thirds of 30 votes for first place to end up with a total of 136 points. Merrill garnered seven first-place votes to accumulate 104 points, while Chourio finished a distant third with 26 points.

Jackson Merrill and Jackson Chourio had excellent rookie campaigns

Matt Snyder highlighted the outstanding performances of Jackson Merrill and Jackson Chourio over the course of the 2024 season.

He praised the progress of San Diego Padres rookie Merrill during the aforementioned interview.

"You have to give him credit for having to switch positions in spring training," Snyder said about Merrill.

"He was a shortstop. He got thrown out into centerfield. He was clutch all season. He became a good centerfielder by the end of the year. Six game-winning or game-tying home runs in the eighth inning or later as a rookie."

Snyder also lauded Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Chourio for his strong finish to the 2024 season.

"This kid is 20 years old; their best player goes down via injury, and Chourio completely stepped up and put the team on his back down the stretch," he said.

"He was their most valuable player in the last two months. And for a 20-year-old to do that; that is why I'm saying he has a little bit higher ceiling."

Meanhwhile, New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil was named the Rookie of the Year in the American League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback