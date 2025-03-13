Jackson Holliday reflects on his 'easy' relationship with Cardinals legend dad

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday's baseball journey was significantly influenced by his father, Matt, who also enjoyed quite a successful playing career in his day. Matt spent 15 years in the majors, representing the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, where he is in the team's Hall of Fame.

With seven All-Star selections to his name, four Silver Slugger awards, an NLCS MVP award, and a World Series ring, Matt Holliday's trophy cabinet is also just as full as one would imagine for a player of his ability.

Speaking to former big leaguer Jake Peavy on Wednesday, Jackson Holliday shed some light on his relationship with his dad.

"It's a very easy relationship, honestly, some times we don't even really talk about hitting. [I] Just call home, see how everyone's doing, check on my brothers. See if he's still healthy, you know, he's been battling some hip stuff, he's probably going to be upset [with me for bringing this up]." Jackson Holliday said [0:54]

Further, Jackson Holliday talked about how his dad was still 'working out like a major league pro' despite having played his last game in October of 2018, almost seven years ago.

"He can still outlift all of us, and he's about as competitive as they come" Holliday added.

Former Yankees first baseman talks about learning from Jackson Holliday's father, Matt

Apart from his son, it appears Matt Holliday has also helped other big leaguers work on their craft. Speaking to former big leaguer Sean Casey on the March 7 episode of 'The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey', former New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo talked about how Matt Holliday once gave him some important tips that helped him improve on his hitting.

"I remember talking to Matt Holliday during one of his many monster years. I asked him, ‘Dude, how are you so good at hitting that inside pitch?’ because I was struggling with it. And he said, ‘You know, I set my eyes here a little bit more,’ or something like that, and I was like, ‘Alright.’ You just pick up little things." Anthony Rizzo said [40:52]

As opening day inches closer, Anthony Rizzo remains a free agent as of now, having parted ways with the New York Yankees shortly after the 2024 season ended.

Meanwhile, Jackson Holliday looks forward to yet another year of challenging for the AL East title alongside the Orioles' young crop of talent.

